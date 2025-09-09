Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Virgo Group is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place at the St. Regis Toronto on September 18, 2025. Adam Cai, Founder and CEO of Virgo Group, will be presenting the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

"We're excited to be part of the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit," said Adam Cai, Founder and CEO of Virgo Group. "This event brings together a high-caliber group of investors and innovators. We dedicated to helping institutional clients unlock the full potential of digital asset growth."

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 will bring together over 20 high-growth companies and a curated group of institutional and retail investors for a dynamic day of strategic networking and insight-sharing. The program features keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and focused 1-on-1 meetings, all designed to connect investors with compelling opportunities and provide actionable market intelligence.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register to be considered for an invitation to this exclusive, invite-only event: here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. The firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. ArcStone's strategic partnership with Kingswood US enhances its ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to the clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US, part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. We offer comprehensive investment banking, wealth management and equity research solutions, along with a comprehensive suite of solutions to support financial advisors.

About Virgo Group

Virgo Group spans non-custodial trading, OTC, digital asset management, stablecoin settlements, and Web3 wallets. With a focus on innovation, it aims to become a full-service digital asset financial provider for investors worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265611

SOURCE: ArcStone US Corp.