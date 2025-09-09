Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smart Appliances Market worth $71.28 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart appliances market is valued at USD 42.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The smart appliances market is playing a pivotal role in enhancing convenience, energy efficiency, and connected living experiences for consumers across households and commercial spaces. As consumers increasingly adopt connected and automated home environments, smart appliance solutions provide essential support for seamless device management, remote monitoring, and intelligent automation. These appliances facilitate energy optimization, predictive maintenance, and personalized user experiences, ensuring efficient and reliable operation of household devices. With technological advancements such as IoT, AI, and cloud connectivity, smart appliances now enable app-based control, voice assistant integration, and data-driven insights into usage patterns. Their value lies in improving convenience, reducing energy consumption, and extending the lifecycle of appliances. As a result, smart appliances are becoming indispensable for driving intelligent living, energy-efficient households, and connected ecosystem experiences across residential and commercial segments.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=8228252

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Appliances Market"
214 - Tables
58 - Figures
235 - Pages

Smart Appliances Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 42.35 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 71.28 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, Connectivity Type, Sales Channel and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Interoperability issues among devices from different manufacturers

Key Market Opportunities

Voice assistant integration and smart ecosystem connectivity

Key Market Drivers

Rising global adoption of the internet and smartphones


Vacuum cleaning robots are expected to be the fastest-growing product of the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

Vacuum cleaning robots are projected to be the fastest-growing product in the smart appliances market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for automated home cleaning solutions that save time and effort. Growing urbanization, busy lifestyles, and heightened awareness of hygiene are fueling adoption. Advanced features like AI-powered navigation, obstacle detection, mapping, and integration with voice assistants improve convenience and efficiency. Ongoing innovations in battery life, suction power, and smart home connectivity further attract consumers. Additionally, the availability of affordable models across regions is broadening their reach, contributing to rapid market growth.

The residential vertical holds the largest market share of the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

The residential sector holds the largest market share in the smart appliances industry due to the rising consumer preference for connected and automated home environments. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and convenience drive adoption in households. Smart refrigerators, washing machines, ovens, and vacuum robots are being widely integrated to simplify everyday tasks and enhance lifestyle comfort. Additionally, the spread of IoT-enabled devices and smartphone apps enables seamless control and monitoring of home appliances. Growing awareness of sustainable living and demand for time-saving solutions further boost growth in the residential sector segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=8228252

The US is expected to dominate the North American smart appliances market during the forecast period.

The US is set to lead the North American smart appliances industry due to high consumer adoption of connected home technologies, advanced digital infrastructure, and strong innovation investments by top manufacturers. Widespread broadband and smartphone use enable seamless integration of smart refrigerators, washing machines, and HVAC systems with mobile apps and voice assistants. Government incentives that promote energy efficiency and sustainable living further boost the adoption of intelligent appliances. Additionally, major brands such as Whirlpool, GE Appliances, a Haier company, and Samsung continually launch AI-powered and IoT-enabled products, increasing convenience, energy savings, and compatibility across home systems, strengthening the US market leadership.

Key players

The Smart appliances companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as SAMSUNG (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool (US), GE Appliances, a Haier company (US), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Midea (China), BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Germany), Xiaomi (China), Miele & Cie. KG (Germany), Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co., Ltd. (China), Havells India Ltd. (India), Godrej Enterprises (India), Bajaj Electricals Limited (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=8228252

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Printed Electronics Market by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Flexographic, Gravure Printing), Material (Inks, Substrates), Resolution (Below 100 Lines/CM, 100-200 Lines/CM, Above 200 Lines/CM) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Mining Automation Market by Offering (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks, Autonomous Drilling Rigs, Underground LHD Loaders, Tunneling Equipment, Smart Ventilation Systems), Software (Remote Monitoring, Asset Management System) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-appliances-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-appliances.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-appliances-market-worth-71-28-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302550636.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.