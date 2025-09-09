Whey Powder Market Size is Expected to Reach US$5.80 Billion By 2031 at CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period | The Insight Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the whey powder market is witnessing significant growth due to the wide application scope and Rising Demand in sports nutrition, driving growth in Whey Powder Market.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The whey powder market comprises an array of platforms and services that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The global demand for whey powder is increasing due to heightened awareness of health, fitness, and nutrition among consumers across all age groups. As lifestyles become more fast-paced, people are seeking convenient and nutrient-dense food options, with whey powder emerging as a popular choice for its high protein content and versatility.



The fitness and sports nutrition industry, in particular, has driven significant growth, with athletes and gym-goers using whey protein to support muscle development and recovery. Beyond fitness, whey is increasingly incorporated into functional foods, infant formula, medical nutrition, and elderly care products, expanding its reach. Rising disposable incomes and improved access to nutritional supplements through online platforms have further fueled global demand. In emerging economies, growing urban populations and Western dietary influences are shifting food preferences toward protein-rich diets. Additionally, advancements in food processing and innovation in flavored or plant-blend whey products have enhanced consumer appeal and market penetration worldwide.



Wide Application Scope of Whey Powder: Whey powder is one of the most versatile ingredients in a wide range of food products, including bakery and confectionery, dairy products, ice creams and frozen desserts, sauces and dressings, and beverages. It imparts a creamy texture and mouthfeel to the products and increases their nutritional appeal as it is a rich source of protein. Whey powder contains free amino acids and sugars, which contribute to the Maillard reaction, achieving a desirable flavor and crust browning, leading to a golden crust.



Dairy products and ice creams provide a creamy mouthfeel and improve their texture. Whey powder acts as a thickening and emulsifying agent, improving the consistency and stability of sauces and dressings.



Preference for Organic and Clean-Label Whey Powder: Organic whey powder is obtained from the milk of grass-fed cows that graze on open grasslands and are not injected with growth hormones and antibiotics. Clean-label whey powder, on the other hand, appeals to consumers who may not necessarily require organic certification but are looking for short, recognizable ingredient lists, transparent sourcing, and assurance that no harmful chemicals or hidden substances are included.



Consumers are willing to pay high prices for products with certified organic and clean-label ingredients. Therefore, manufacturers are reformulating their products to meet the clean-label standards and investing in organic certifications to meet the rising consumer demand. This also helps them to stand out from the other companies offering conventional products, increasing their appeal among consumers. The increasing preference for organic and clean-label whey powder is expected to provide strong growth opportunities to manufacturers in the coming years.



Geographical Insights: In 2025, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the whey powder market is segmented into sweet whey powder, acid whey powder, deproteinized whey powder, and demineralized whey powder. The sweet whey powder segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

In terms of category, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

Based on application, the whey powder market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy products, animal feed, infant nutrition, sauces and soups, nutritional supplements, and others. The bakery and confectionery segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

The whey powder market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Lactalis Ingredients, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Kaskat Dairy SP Zoo, Ornua Co-operative Ltd, Kuber Group, Eligo AS, Molkerei Ammerland eG, HIROLAND IÇ VE DIS TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI, Interfood Holding BV, POLMLEK GROUP, Euroserum SAS, EPI Ingredients SAS, ALPAVIT, Prairie Farms, and Leprino Nutrition are among the major companies operating in the whey powder market.

Trending Topics: Demineralized Whey Powder Market, Sweet Whey Powder Market, Acid Whey Powder Market, Deproteinized Whey Powder

Global Headlines on Whey Powder

Interfood Polska Sp. z o.o. and Interfood Polska Holding Sp. z o.o. merged legally with Interfood Polska Holding Sp. z o.o. being absorbed into Interfood Polska Sp. z o.o.. This merger resulted in Interfood Polska Sp. z o.o. becoming a direct subsidiary of Interfood Global BV.

FirstFarms, a leader in agriculture and farming in Central Europe, and Interfood, a global provider of dairy solutions and ingredients, are uniting their expertise to create a robust dairy supply and distribution network. A signing ceremony in Malacky, Slovakia, marked the start of this cooperation.

Lactalis Ingredients invested in reducing the environmental footprint of its Mayenne factory. Located in the heart of one of the most important French milk collection regions, the Société Laitière de Mayenne processes nearly 420 million liters of milk each year. This milk is transformed into caseins and whey powders from the extra milk collection of the Lactalis group and from the whey of the surrounding cheese factories.

Conclusion

The global demand for whey powder is rising due to growing awareness of its nutritional benefits, particularly its high protein content, essential amino acids, and easy digestibility. It is increasingly used in sports nutrition, weight management products, and infant formulas. Rising health consciousness, urbanization, and higher disposable incomes have also increased popularity, especially in developing regions. Additionally, the expansion of the food and beverage industry and the increasing use of whey in bakery, confectionery, and dairy products contribute to its growing demand. As consumers seek healthier lifestyles, the versatile applications of whey powder continue to drive its global market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including whey powder providers and whey powder manufacturers-with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

