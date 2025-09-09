IAVI: West African Leaders Commit to Advance Lassa Fever Vaccine for the Region

In an historic moment for regional solidarity and leadership, West African Ministers of Health pledge their joint commitment to advance the development of, and readiness for, much-needed vaccines against Lassa fever in recognition of the significant threat to regional health security posed by the disease.

ABIDJAN, CI / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / On September 8, 2025, Ministers of Health from across the region gathered for high-level talks convened by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) and Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Nigeria, as co-leads of the Lassa fever Vaccine Coalition, and Mr. Pierre N'Gou Dimba, Minister of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Health Coverage of the ?Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, as host of the Lassa fever International Conference in Abidjan. The meeting was supported by global pandemic preparedness institution, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), a non-profit scientific research organisation. The Ministers of Health endorsed a communiqué that reinforces the region's shared leadership in confronting a virus that is endemic to West Africa and causes significant health, economic and societal harm.

West African ministers of health, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) meet in Abidjan on the sidelines of the 2nd Lassa fever International Conference

Despite its devastating impact, there are currently no licensed vaccines to protect against Lassa fever. The most advanced Lassa fever vaccine candidate has been developed by IAVI with funding from CEPI and the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership. IAVI's promising vaccine candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the vaccine's safety and immunogenicity in Ghana, Liberia and Nigeria - the most advanced study of a Lassa fever vaccine to take place anywhere in the world.

Through the communiqué, the Ministers reaffirmed their political endorsement of accelerating Lassa fever vaccine readiness as a regional strategic health priority and a cornerstone of pandemic preparedness, underscoring its dual role in strengthening national systems and collective resilience. They recognised that Lassa fever could serve as a model towards broader integration and coordination of financing efforts. They committed to supporting the development of IAVI's Lassa vaccine candidate rVSV?G-LASV-GPC[1] through a collaborative co-funding approach and joint action to mobilise and secure resources through advocacy and regional coordination. They pledged to strengthen country and regional platforms to ensure that clinical trial sites, laboratories, regulatory authorities and community engagement efforts across West Africa are ready to enable the late-stage clinical research needed to advance a Lassa fever vaccine to licensure and to bolster the region's response to other epidemic and pandemic disease threats.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare of Federal, Republic of Nigeria, said: "For decades, Lassa fever has silently taken lives, eroded livelihoods, and tested the resilience of our health systems. Here in Abidjan, West Africa is showing a new path: countries uniting not only to call for a vaccine, but to co-finance and prepare the systems that will make it real. In Nigeria, through the Health Sector Renewal Initiative, we are investing in laboratories, surveillance, and regulatory readiness - efforts that complement and strengthen regional solidarity. What we commit to today is bigger than one disease; it is a statement that Africa can mobilise its science, align its financing, and contribute decisively to global preparedness. If we hold this course, the legacy will be measured in lives protected and in a continent that helped safeguard the world from the pandemics of tomorrow."

Dr. Melchior Athanase J. C. Aissi, Director General of WAHO, said:"WAHO is proud to convene and coordinate this landmark commitment. ECOWAS Ministers have agreed not just to endorse a vaccine, but to co-finance it together - showing that West Africa is ready to lead on solutions to Lassa fever and pandemic threats. Regional solidarity is our greatest asset, and WAHO will continue to drive this united approach."

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, said: "The prospect of protection against this dreadful disease is closer than ever before. CEPI is committed to working in close partnership with West African leaders to bolster regional health security by advancing the licensure of the first ever Lassa vaccine and strengthening the region's capabilities to respond to other epidemic or pandemic threats."

Dr. Mark Feinberg, IAVI President and CEO, said: "We welcome this unprecedented opportunity to advance IAVI's promising Lassa fever vaccine candidate in close partnership with West African governments, Institut Pasteur de Dakar - a regionally based manufacturer - and regional scientific and public health leaders. By signing this communiqué, we are not just one step closer to an affordable and accessible Lassa vaccine; we are building a global health partnership that can provide a new model to advance the development, and to ensure sustainable and affordable supply of, vaccines targeting diseases where there is no commercial incentive for private, for-profit companies to invest."

Signatories of the communiqué include Ministers of Health or their representatives from the Republic of Benin, Republic of Cabo Verde, Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of Ghana, Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Republic of the Gambia, Republic of Liberia, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Senegal, Republic of Sierra Leone and the Togolese Republic.

As next steps, the Ministers agreed to coordinate with countries to ensure capabilities are in place to support late-stage vaccine development and to refine the regional financing approach. In support of the latter, WAHO, CEPI and IAVI will convene a working group of countries to align on resource mobilisation.

Hundreds of thousands of people in West Africa are estimated to be affected by Lassa fever each year, with the disease causing almost 4,000 deaths and $110 million in productivity losses in the region annually. Symptoms range from mild headache to vomiting, swelling and widespread bleeding which can be fatal. In those that recover, hearing loss is commonly reported. The potential impact of the disease is set to worsen, with modelling research predicting up to 600 million people could be at risk of Lassa fever infection by 2050 as a result of climate change and population growth.

The 2nd Lassa fever International Conference runs from 8-11 September 2025, under the theme "Beyond Borders: Strengthening Regional Cooperation to Combat Lassa Fever and Emerging Infectious Diseases". The landmark event brings together scientists, public health experts, vaccine developers, policymakers, civil society and regional stakeholders to share insights, review progress and forge new partnerships aimed at accelerating vaccine development and strengthening Lassa fever control efforts.

[1] rVSV?G-LASV-GPC is based on an attenuated, or weakened, strain of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) that has been modified to express a Lassa virus protein that plays an essential role in establishing viral infection. IAVI licensed the vaccine technology underlying rVSV?G-LASV-GPC from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

