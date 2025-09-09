Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Representatives from the 2025 TSX30 companies joined Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate their achievement.





TSX today unveiled its annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. The 2025 list showcases companies across diverse sectors achieving 431% average returns, while adding a combined $358.5 billion of market value and driving strong investor returns.

"This year's TSX30 captures the evolution of our capital markets, where companies are scaling to compete globally for market share and capital," said Mr. Anastasopoulos. "These top performers represent diverse sectors unified by strategic positioning and strong execution. Together, this list highlights how companies are capitalizing on prevailing economic trends, with investors prioritizing consistent value creation from companies with proven business models and strong cash flow generation, whether in transformative technologies or our world-class resource and industrial sectors."

