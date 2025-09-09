GEOH Secures Over $30M Growth Investment from Council Capital and Affiliates

Investment will accelerate GEOH's expansion as a leading end-to-end software and services platform for home care agencies.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / GEOH, one of the fastest-growing providers of practice management software and services for home care agencies, has raised over $30 million from Council Capital and affiliates. Council Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm with deep expertise in software and revenue cycle management.

Council Capital joins existing investors Boomerang Ventures, First Leaf Capital, and VisionTech Partners and brings over 25 years of experience and a proven track record of partnering with growing healthcare-technology companies.

"We're thrilled to partner with Council Capital to fuel the next chapter of GEOH's growth," said Tom Bumgardner, CEO of GEOH. "Their experience in our space, deep understanding of practice management, revenue cycle management, and strong investment team make them an ideal partner. We're incredibly excited about what's ahead."

"We have been extremely impressed with GEOH and it's ability to support home care agencies by simplifying billing and regulatory compliance and ensuring they capture every dollar they've earned," said Kevin Fahey, Partner at Council Capital. "GEOH's platform offers user-friendly, fully integrated solution that reduced administrative burden, improves staff efficiency, and drives higher collections.)" We are looking forward to working with Tom and the entire management team to continue their mission of helping Home Care agencies increase cash flows." "

GEOH's hybrid software +service approach has developed into the premier end-to-end solution for home care agencies to manage their workforce, deliver care to their clients, and get paid for the essential services they provide. GEOH's revenue cycle management and executive services have helped agencies collect over $275 million to date. The Company has doubled its revenue every year for the last three years.

"From the beginning, we believed in the team's vision and ability to transform home care. Council Capital's investment validates that conviction and sets the stage for even greater impact. We're excited to continue supporting this team as they scale one of the most innovative platforms in the market." said Oscar Moralez, Managing Partner at Boomerang Ventures.

About GEOH

GEOH helps owners and managers of Medicaid home care and health agencies run profitable, problem-free practices. With an end-to-end software platform and white-glove services, GEOH empowers agencies to grow efficiently while delivering exceptional care. The result? Businesses that thrive, teams who love coming to work, and the ability to double or even quadruple revenue with confidence. For more information, visit geoh.app.

About Council Capital

Council Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. Now investing out of its fourth fund, Council aspires to partner with high-growth healthcare companies to achieve strong investment returns by investing in businesses that make healthcare better. The firm has deep experience in scaling software, revenue cycle management, and service models in healthcare and brings a powerful network of industry leaders to each of its portfolio companies. For more information, visit councilcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Audra Wait / Wait & Co.

On behalf of GEOH and Boomerang Ventures

615-504-8812

audra@waitandco.com

SOURCE: GEOH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/geoh-secures-over-30m-growth-investment-from-council-capital-and-affi-1070275