Griffith Foods: 106 Years of Nourishing the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / August 7, 2025, marks the 106th anniversary of Griffith Foods and another year of blending care and creativity in the food industry. In 1919, Griffith Foods was founded with the intent to "bring science to the food industry". By redefining the safety standards of Chicago's meat packing industry, E.L. Griffith and his son C.L. laid the groundwork for what Griffith Foods has become today.

At Griffith Foods, planting a tree is more than tradition-it's a symbol of enduring values. Started by Dean Griffith and inspired by his grandfather Enoch's love of nature, a tree is planted at the opening of new Griffith Foods facilities. This gesture now continues through Brian Griffith, marking facility openings across 30+ countries and six continents.

Over the past century, the Griffith Foods' purpose has evolved into an international coalition: to "blend care and creativity to nourish the world". Spanning across four generations, more than 30 countries, and six continents, the Griffith Foods family is committed to creating value for its people, partners, communities, and the planet.

Griffith Foods exists at the intersection of culinary arts, consumer insights, and food and sensory science. By creating delicious and nutritious product solutions, we are hard at work in supporting our customers and the world.

Built on the platform of People, Planet, and Performance, sustainability has become a core pillar of Griffith Foods. In recent years, we saw the introduction of the 2030 Aspirations, a sustainability initiative that solidifies Griffith Foods status as a vessel for the greater good.

The first Aspiration is focused on creating sustainable food networks. Griffith Foods is committed to sourcing their most frequently used spices and herbs from Rainforest Alliance certified suppliers. At the same time, the business is fostering farm-level partnerships to ensure sustainability, primarily through farmers practicing regenerative agriculture.

The second Aspiration heralds developing a product portfolio that is both nutritious and sustainable. Building on an already extensive portfolio, Griffith Foods has introduced products like Nutriamor, a sustainably sourced and nutrient dense powdered drink that has reached approximately 5,000 mothers and children in Columbia.

The final Aspiration targets creating new markets and serving the underserved. An estimated 2.8 billion people around the world are unable to afford a healthy diet. Especially in places like schools and care facilities for the elderly, prioritizing accessible nutrition is essential. By 2030, Griffith Foods hopes to provide 1 billion consumers with affordable and accessible products.

Griffith Foods is also committed to fostering the wellbeing and growth of our people and the communities we call home. With the establishment of belonging communities, diverse voices from all backgrounds are heard, valued, and have a place at the table. Locally, all business units donate one percent of their operating income to local charities and community initiatives.

From humble beginnings to a global force for good, Griffith Foods remains driven by the same values that sparked our journey over a century ago. As we celebrate 106 years of nourishing the world, our purpose continues to evolve-now guided by our 2030 Aspirations and deeply rooted in sustainability and growth. Like every tree we've planted, our commitment to nourishing the world continues to deepen, preparing us to impact the decades ahead.

