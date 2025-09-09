Valsoft Corp: Valsoft Enters Public Safety Vertical with the Acquisition of WSI Technologies

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of WSI Technologies ("WSI"), a leading provider of secure video recording solutions for the public safety and child advocacy sectors.

Founded in 1977, WSI has built a strong reputation for delivering trusted technology that helps protect communities and improve outcomes for the most vulnerable. With nearly five decades of innovation, its flagship platforms iRecord and Nexus support agencies with secure interview recording, remote viewing, and streamlined evidence sharing.

WSI Technologies has been a trusted Public Safety Business Partner since 1992, consistently recognized for its excellence in sales and support services. The company earned the distinguished "Premier Partner" designation from NICE Systems, highlighting its long-standing leadership and commitment to customer success.

"WSI has built an extraordinary reputation as a trusted partner to public safety agencies and child advocacy centers, with a best-in-class platform and a team deeply committed to customer success," said Reed Martin, Portfolio Manager at Valsoft. "It is an honor to welcome them to Valsoft. Together with WSI's outstanding leadership and staff, we will carry forward their legacy of innovation and customer care, while investing to accelerate their impact in these essential industries."

The acquisition represents Valsoft's anchor investment in public safety technology, a sector that is rapidly embracing cloud-based, interoperable systems and AI to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and enhance responsiveness.

As part of this transition, Jim Hansen, a veteran leader in public safety and child advocacy technology, has been appointed President and CEO of WSI. Hansen brings decades of experience driving growth and customer excellence, and will guide the company into its next phase of innovation and expansion.

"When we acquired the Company in 2020, we knew it was a mission critical technology with significant growth potential. Over these past 5 years we have strengthened our product and service portfolio, expanded our international presence and invested in the depth of our management team. Valsoft's extensive background in accelerating the growth of the companies in its' portfolio will benefit every client we serve," stated Gary Hentschel, CEO of WSI and The September Group.

"I am honored to lead WSI Technologies at such a pivotal time," said Jim Hansen, newly appointed President and CEO of WSI Technologies. "Building on our proud history, we will continue to deliver the secure, reliable solutions our customers depend on while accelerating innovation to meet tomorrow's challenges."

WSI Technologies will continue to operate autonomously, with its team remaining in place. Although now part of the Valsoft ecosystem, WSI Technologies will fall under the Fluent operating group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities. This structure ensures that the company benefits from shared expertise, operational support, and a long-term vision-while maintaining its focus on sustainable product development and customer impact.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Shinjay (Ssin) Choi (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). WSI was represented by Andrew Stivers and Bryan Liu from Peak Technology Partners as its exclusive financial advisor, and Densborn Blachly LLP as its legal advisor.

About WSI Technologies

Founded in 1977, WSI Technologies (WSI) is a public sector-focused technology solutions provider of mission critical intelligence products and services. WSI gives public safety, justice and child advocacy professionals throughout the world the power to access information and collaborate in real-time to better serve their communities. We are proud to have been named a 2023 SBDC Small Business of the Year Award Winner as well as recognized by the Indiana Tech community as a 2023 TechPoint MIRA award nominee in the Exceptional Employer category. To learn more about WSI Technologies, visit www.wsi-tech.com.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A core tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that helps them lead in their industries. Unlike private equity and venture capital firms, Valsoft has no predefined investment horizon, instead buying, holding, and creating value through long-term partnerships with management teams and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

