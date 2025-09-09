International Paper CSO Sophie Beckham Joins Impact Podcast to Discuss Sustainable Business Outcomes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / International Paper CSO Sophie Beckham recently sat down with renowned entrepreneur and podcaster John Shegerian to talk about the value of embedding sustainability into business. In a 35-minute episode of "Impact Podcast with John Shegerian," Beckham explores the topics of defining the role sustainability plays in corporations, the shift in focus on the circular economy, and managing sustainability strategies across countries and continents.

Listen to the podcast here.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian has featured over 2,000 guests who all share in common a passion for making our world a better place on a daily basis.

Sophie Beckham is Chief Sustainability Officer at International Paper (IP), where she works across the enterprise to advance sustainability strategy development. She also serves as the company's primary external spokesperson and thought leader on issues related to sustainability and stewardship. Her career has been dedicated to driving sustainable business outcomes through purposeful leadership in consumer goods and forest product manufacturing sectors.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries.

