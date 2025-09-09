Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
09.09.2025 16:30 Uhr
Moët Hennessy Elevates the Monza Grand Prix with Living Memories

MONZA, Italy, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2025, LVMH has been a global luxury partner of Formula 1 under a 10-year agreement involving several iconic LVMH Maisons: Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy, and TAG Heuer.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/moet-hennessy/9355051-en-elevates-monza-grand-prix-with-living-memories

At each Grand Prix, the wines & spirits division of the LVMH group showcases its iconic Maisons - Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Belvedere, and Whispering Angel - through exclusive on-track experiences that celebrate performance, excellence, and heritage.

But for the first time this season, Moët Hennessy unveiled a very special off-track activation, elevating its presence beyond its individual Maisons. A signature Saturday evening dinner, masterfully crafted by the renowned three Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura, brought together celebrities, distinguished guests, and legends of the sport in a setting of refined elegance.

The dinner took place at Garage 21 in Milan, an iconic venue celebrated for its contemporary elegance and sophisticated atmosphere. Guests were invited to explore an exquisitely arranged gastronomic journey, where each dish, inspired by a different Formula 1 moment, reflects Bottura's creative genius, and was paired with Moët Hennessy's iconic wines and spirits.

During the dinner, an emotional tribute was paid to a very special guest, Sir Jackie Stewart, honoring his extraordinary career and his deep connection to Monza. Stewart, a three-time Formula 1 World Champion, achieved some of his most memorable victories at this legendary track, and he was also one of the first drivers to celebrate a win with the iconic champagne spray, a tradition now inseparable from the world of Moët & Chandon.

This weekend exemplifies the true strength of Moët Hennessy's partnership with Formula 1: the ability to make an already thrilling sport even more desirable through a combination of on-track excitement and off-track luxury experiences. By blending the adrenaline of the racing with the elegance and craftsmanship of its Maisons, Moët Hennessy creates moments that captivate, inspire, and engage audiences on multiple levels. In doing so, the division not only celebrates the sport itself but also elevates each Grand Prix, making them a truly exceptional, multi-sensory experience where luxury, heritage, and performance come together seamlessly.

The Monza activation sets a new standard for MH experiences, affirming its commitment to curating living memories.

Please drink responsibly.

Contact:

Quentin DURAND

Head of Corporate Communications
qdurand@moethennessy.com

Adrien FRANCESCHI
Global Corporate Projects & PR Manager
afranceschi@moethennessy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768614/Moet_Hennessy_Monza.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388256/5497498/Moet_Hennessy_Logo.jpg

Moët Hennessy Elevates the Monza Grand Prix with Living Memories

Moet Hennessy Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moet-hennessy-elevates-the-monza-grand-prix-with-living-memories-302551034.html

