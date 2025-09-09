The Pebble Group's interim results are in line with July's update and show it is on track to meet full-year expectations. New business won on both sides of the group is offsetting some of the impact from weak market conditions affecting levels of marketing spend. The increased investment in sales and marketing is helping to build momentum at Facilisgroup, which grew its Partner (customer) base from 239 to 248 in the half year. Gross merchandise value across the platform increased by 4% over H124, with a small uplift in spend through the preferred supplier base. The recent tender offer returned £6.5m to shareholders. Along with dividends and the share buyback, the return now totals £11.7m. Net cash on 8 September was £1.2m.

