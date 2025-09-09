Digital Transformation Market worth $1.86 trillion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Digital Transformation Market size is expected to reach USD 1.86 trillion by 2031, up from USD 1.11 trillion in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 330 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Transformation Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 1.11 trillion

USD 1.11 trillion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.86 trillion

USD 1.86 trillion CAGR (2025-2031): 9.1%

9.1% Segments covered: Offering, Technology, Transformation Focus Area, Organization Size, and Vertical

Offering, Technology, Transformation Focus Area, Organization Size, and Vertical Region Highlight: North America will account for the largest market during the forecast period

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43010479

The Digital Transformation Market is growing rapidly, driven by generative AI, unified commerce, and advanced technologies that meet increasing customer expectations. The rise of digital public infrastructure (DPI) supports scalable digital services, while organizations focus on improving operational efficiency and lowering costs. By connecting digital and physical touchpoints, businesses create more personalized experiences, streamline processes, and offer seamless services, which increases customer engagement, loyalty, and conversions, making digital transformation a vital driver of modern, experience-driven commerce.

By technology, the AI & analytics segment will register the largest market share during the forecast period

AI & analytics technologies hold the largest share in the Digital Transformation Market due to their vital role in supporting data-driven decision-making, process automation, and predictive insights. Organizations increasingly use AI and advanced analytics to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and foster strategic innovation. As a result, these technologies become key drivers of enterprise-wide digital transformation efforts.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43010479

The customer-centric transformation focus area is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Customer-centric transformation is growing the fastest in the Digital Transformation Market, driven by organizations' focus on improving customer experiences and personalization. Businesses are adopting technologies like AI, analytics, and omnichannel platforms to better understand customer behavior, predict needs, and provide seamless interactions. This strategic focus on customer-first initiatives speeds up digital adoption, boosts brand loyalty, and delivers measurable business value across industries.

North America will account for the largest market during the forecast period

North America holds the largest share in the Digital Transformation Market, driven by early adoption of advanced technologies, a strong IT infrastructure, and significant investments in cloud computing, AI, and analytics. The region's prominent presence of technology vendors, innovative companies, and supportive regulatory frameworks speeds up digital initiatives across industries, leading to better operational efficiency, customer engagement, and competitive advantage.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=43010479

Top Key Companies in Digital Transformation Market:

The leading companies in the Digital Transformation Market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), HPE (US), Adobe (US), AWS (US), HCLTech (India), EY (UK), Cognizant (US), Accenture (Ireland), and Broadcom (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Fintech as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Innovation Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Applicant Tracking System Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Insurance Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates onDigital Transformation Companies andDigital Transformation Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-transformation-market-worth-1-86-trillion-by-2031--marketsandmarkets-302550601.html