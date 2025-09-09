Capture Launches First-of-Its-Kind DVD Transfer and Recycling Program

The only service that lets you preserve your home movies and responsibly recycle the discs in one simple step

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Capture, a leader in media digitization for more than 25 years, has launched its new DVD Transfer and Recycling Program . This first-of-its-kind service makes it easy to preserve meaningful DVDs as digital files while responsibly recycling the original discs.

As DVD players disappear from homes and discs degrade, many people risk losing access to their memories. At the same time, billions of DVDs contribute to growing plastic waste. Until now, the choice was either digitization or recycling. Capture has combined both into one seamless solution at a cost of just $10.00 per disc, with no return shipping fees since discs are responsibly recycled.

Why This Program Matters

DVDs are made from materials that do not decompose easily, but inside them are moments that cannot be replaced. Weddings, birthdays, graduations, performances, and other milestones are often locked away on discs that may no longer play. The DVD Transfer and Recycling Program ensures those recordings are preserved forever in high-quality MP4 files while the discs are kept out of landfills.

What Sets This Program Apart

This program removes hassle while protecting both memories and the environment.

One complete service : Digitization and recycling handled together.

Affordable and accessible : $10.00 per DVD includes digital transfer and eco-friendly recycling.

Preserves memories and reduces waste : Keeps priceless content safe while eliminating harmful plastic from landfills.

No return shipping required: Customers save time and money because recycled discs do not need to be shipped back.

What Happens After You Place an Order

The process is simple and takes two to three weeks from when DVDs arrive.

Send DVDs directly to Capture using the instructions provided after checkout. You receive secure digital MP4 files with 90 days of MemoryCloud storage and download access. Processing takes two to three weeks, with regular email updates along the way. Discs are responsibly recycled, so there is no need to worry about e-waste.

A Milestone for Preservation and Sustainability

This program marks an industry milestone by bridging the gap between digital conversion and environmental responsibility. Old discs no longer have to sit on shelves, collect dust, or contribute to waste. With Capture, the solution is simple, efficient, and environmentally sound.

Join thousands who are preserving their memories and protecting the environment - visit Capture's official website today to start your DVD Transfer and Recycling.

About Capture

Capture has been helping people preserve memories for more than 25 years. As a trusted leader in media digitization, Capture has converted hundreds of millions of videotapes, film reels, DVDs, and photographs into modern digital formats. Its services include video transfer, photo and slide scanning, cloud-based storage, and DVD recycling. Each service is designed to make preserving memories simple, secure, and sustainable. With a commitment to innovation and care, Capture ensures that life's most meaningful moments are never lost to time or outdated technology.

