GoDaddy: Beyond the Code: Meet Rahul Jayaram

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Hi everyone! I am Rahul, a Software Development Engineer, currently working with the Business Metrics Platform Team (FORGE Engineering) at GoDaddy. I am based in Delhi, India, and hold a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. I began my journey with GoDaddy as an intern, where I got the chance to work on diverse tasks across different technologies, which helped me learn a lot and gain hands-on experience. After the internship, I transitioned into a full-time SDE role. I truly feel grateful to work with such an amazing team, and being passionate about technology, I look forward to contributing meaningfully and making a positive impact for GoDaddy through the work we do.

How did your internship experience at GoDaddy prepare you for full-time role?

The best part about my internship at GoDaddy was that I never once felt like "just an intern." From day one, we were encouraged to learn by doing. I still remember my very first meeting with my manager, after introductions, the senior director of our Engineering team told her: "He should be in a position to push production-level code within two weeks." That moment stuck with me.

What truly amazed me was the passion everyone had for their work and the impact they were creating. As interns, our ideas and opinions were valued just as much as anyone else's. This kind of culture motivated me to go above and beyond, to push myself harder, and to contribute meaningfully. Along the way, I learned immensely, and that experience shaped me into a more confident and capable professional, well prepared to take on the challenges and responsibilities of a full-time role.

Are there any habits you developed as an intern that still help you today?

From a developer's perspective, I became much more conscious about writing clean, maintainable code and raising pull requests with clear, meaningful commit messages. I also made it a point to keep our Jira board updated with comments, screenshots, and progress details. This simple habit helped improve team visibility, reduce follow-ups, and keep everyone aligned on progress.

Beyond the technical side, I developed habits like documenting my work thoroughly, breaking down larger tasks into smaller, manageable ones, and most importantly: asking questions. I learned that being curious and seeking clarity early not only prevents rework but also deepens understanding and sparks better ideas. I also made it a point to proactively share knowledge, whether it is a quick Slack tip or something new and interesting I had just learned which builds trust and boosts overall team productivity. These habits, picked up during my internship, have stayed with me and continue to make me a more effective and collaborative teammate today.

If you could go back to your first day as an intern, what would you tell yourself?

Honestly, I would not want to change a thing about my internship journey. Every single day brought something new to learn, and even my mistakes turned into some of my most valuable lessons. If I could go back, I would simply tell myself, "You are about to have an amazing time...soak it all in, learn fearlessly, and enjoy every moment."

What advice do you have for interns hoping to build strong professional relationships during their internship?

Be enthusiastic, proactive, and never shy away from asking questions. Curiosity is your best tool, learn not just about your own work, but also what different teams are doing.

Here at GoDaddy, no one disregards a question; in fact, everyone is equally enthusiastic about sharing knowledge and exchanging ideas.

So, reach out to people, start conversations, and seek clarity when you have doubts. You will not only gain knowledge, but also build connections that inspire you to think bigger, contribute meaningfully, and create a lasting impact.

Are there any personal or professional goals you're excited to pursue as a Software Development Engineer?

As a Software Development Engineer, my goal is to grow every day while making a meaningful and lasting impact for GoDaddy. I want to become the kind of developer that teams look up to and genuinely enjoy working with, someone who not only delivers results but also inspires collaboration. I aim to design and implement software solutions that are both interesting and impactful, driving the company towards innovation.

Since I am working on a project that extensively uses AWS cloud services, I am excited to deepen my expertise in that space, building solutions that are scalable and long-lasting. I am also equally fascinated by Agentic AI workflows and look forward to exploring how they can be applied to create smarter, more autonomous systems. For me, it is about continuously learning, contributing meaningfully, and leaving a positive mark on the work we do together.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I am a big cricket enthusiast and an unapologetic Virat Kohli and RCB fan! When they won the IPL title this year for the first time in 18 years, I was absolutely thrilled! (Fun fact: I even wore my RCB jersey to the office the very next day). I also enjoy binge-watching web series on Netflix, with sci-fi being my favorite genre. Black Mirror and Dark are my favourite shows. I make it a point to stay active, so I regularly hit the gym or find time to exercise. And of course, nothing beats spending quality time with family and friends.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/beyond-the-code-meet-rahul-jayaram-1070659