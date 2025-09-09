Circular Electronics Partnership Joins Forces With Global Electronics Council

Organization enters next chapter to scale circularity across the technology sector

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) and the Global Electronics Council® (GEC) today announced a new arrangement, effective immediately, where GEC will officially serve as the host organization for CEP, providing strategic guidance and operational support while preserving CEP's independent, multi-stakeholder governance structure and global mission. This development reflects the two organizations' strong alignment on sustainable electronics and a shared commitment to scaling actionable, impactful solutions across the global value chain.

CEP, the world's foremost platform dedicated to advancing circularity in the electronics sector, brings together stakeholders and industry leaders from every part of the community: design, manufacturing, procurement, collection, recycling, and policy, to ensure that electronics maximize their environmental, economic, and social value. This global organization coordinates innovation from across this network of practitioners in order to accelerate the transition of the industry to a circular value chain, maximizing the use of products, minimizing environmental impacts of material sourcing and manufacturing, and reducing the amount of e-waste. Hosted by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) since its founding in 2020, CEP is now taking the next step in its evolution.

"We are honored to welcome the Circular Electronics Partnership to the GEC portfolio as an independent initiative with tremendous history and potential." said Bob Mitchell, CEO of GEC. "Building on the stewardship WBCSD and CEP Partners, this collaboration strengthens our shared vision for a more responsible and circular electronics industry. Together with CEP's global network, we'll work to accelerate practical, scalable solutions for the sector."

Daniel Reid, Head of Secretariat for CEP, emphasized the opportunity this hosting arrangement represents for the global community driving circular electronics innovation.

"GEC's respected leadership in sustainable technology makes them an ideal host for CEP. This new chapter positions us to build on our momentum and expand opportunities for partnership as we work to make circular electronics the global practice."

In the months ahead, CEP will announce new initiatives and engagement opportunities for stakeholders across the electronics ecosystem, continuing its mission to catalyze progress toward a circular future.

To learn more about the Circular Electronics Partnership and its work, visit cep2030.org.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and the planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT® ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being.

About the Circular Electronics Partnership

The Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) is a global community leading the transition to a circular economy in the electronics industry. Since its inception in 2021, CEP has brought together six founding partners and over 35 leading tech companies, all working together to transform the sector.

CEP fosters cohesion and drives collective action for greater impact. Serving as a coordination platform, CEP facilitates effective collaboration across the entire electronics value chain. It leverages the strengths of each founding partner, connects existing initiatives, and aligns the sector around a shared vision and roadmap to overcome the barriers to a circular electronics industry by 2030.

