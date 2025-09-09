New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - The leisure and hospitality sector continues to dominate youth employment in the U.S., employing about 5.36 million workers aged 16 to 24 in July 2025, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), as analyzed by OysterLink.



This represents more than one-quarter of young workers in private wage and salary positions across all industries.

Despite small declines from 2024, leisure and hospitality remains the sector where young Americans gain early work experience, develop customer service skills, and earn entry-level wages.

Industry Total employed (16-24) July 2024 Total employed (16-24) July 2025 Change Leisure & Hospitality 5,519,000 5,359,000 -160,000 Retail Trade 3,686,000 3,564,000 -122,000 Education & Health Services 2,713,000 2,952,000 +239,000 Other Services 1,014,000 951,000 -63,000

Why leisure and hospitality leads in youth jobs

Leisure and hospitality jobs often serve as a young worker's first entry into the workforce. These positions provide valuable experience in customer service, teamwork, and time management. The sector also reflects broader trends in the U.S. economy, where services dominate youth employment, and entry-level jobs are critical for skills development and future career mobility.

"Leisure and hospitality continues to play an important role in providing young people with opportunities to learn, earn, and grow professionally. These jobs become a launching pad for skills that last a lifetime," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink.

Turning insights into action

The data also highlights disparities across industries: while leisure and hospitality leads in youth employment numbers, other sectors like education and health services are experiencing growth, signaling new opportunities for young workers seeking stable or professional-track positions.

For hospitality employers, the takeaway is clear: strengthen first-job experiences to boost retention and loyalty. For other industries, the opportunity lies in attracting young talent by offering flexible schedules, training, and clear career paths.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top server jobs in New York City or bartender jobs in Los Angeles.

The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit www.oysterlink.com.

