dmg events: Gastech 2025 Opens in Milan to Unite Global Energy Community for Strategic Dialogues on Pressing Energy Priorities

Gastech 2025 welcomes more than 50,000 attendees from over 150 countries, as Milan becomes the global hub for high-level energy conversations on securing supply, accelerating transformation, and scaling innovation.

25 ministers from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East are joined by CEOs from Shell, TotalEnergies, Eni, Cheniere Energy, Vitol, Uniper, Snam, and YPF for a week of engaging discussions and collaborations on the future of energy.

Doug Burgum, United States Secretary of the Interior, captured the industry's enthusiasm in his opening address: "Energy advancements have always transformed the world. But now we stand at an inflection point, gathered here at Gastech, where for the first time in history, energy in the form of electricity can directly be converted to intelligence. We need more factories to build more intelligence, and to do that, we dramatically need more energy."

MILAN, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastech 2025 has officially opened its doors in Milan, bringing together the world's leading energy policymakers, CEOs, innovators, and investors. As the largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies and AI in energy, the event is already welcoming record numbers, as the international energy community rallies around a common need for energy security and stable economic growth.

Gastech's Opening Ceremony was headlined by Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director General - Energy, European Commission, who delivered a keynote address on the EU's continued efforts to build resilient and sustainable energy systems that can deliver on immediate accessibility needs and long-term decarbonisation goals:

"Looking ahead, fossil fuels will remain a part of the equation, giving stability and security to markets while the clean energy transition accelerates towards climate neutrality in 2050. We need gas in the European energy system, and it will be part of our energy use in the coming decades. The manner with which we implement our legislation - including the methane legislation - will therefore not hinder trade or impede our energy security."

Jørgensen was followed by Secretary Doug Burgum, 55th Secretary of the Interior, United States, who welcomed delegates with a call for collaboration and pragmatism, as nations and businesses around the world navigate a complex energy landscape in pursuit of continued innovation and prosperity:

"Let's imagine what the world would look like when we've got reliable and affordable energy, when we have AI to advance productivity and solve chronic diseases. We stand ready to achieve this future, and look forward to stronger and deeper relationships to make it happen. The partnerships we build at Gastech will echo across generations. Together we can bring peace and prosperity to the whole world."

Representing Gastech's host country for 2025, H.E. Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of Environment & Energy Security, Italy, launched the event commenting:

"Despite the progress of the energy transition, gas will continue to be part of the EU's energy mix for decades to come. This is why the Italian government - while working to ensure that clean, safe and reliable technology such as new nuclear power meets future growing energy demand - is at the same time ensuring that gas supplies are boosted and regasification capacity is increased."

Following the opening keynotes, Gastech's first Ministerial Panel convened senior officials from the United States, European Union, Italy, Nigeria, Hungary, and Türkiye, who discussed the crucial role of energy supply diversification, global cooperation, and resilient infrastructure in shaping an inclusive and balanced transformation. Dialogues focused on the emergence of new LNG markets, Europe's pursuit of energy security, and the imperative to harness natural gas not just as a transitional fuel, but as an enabler of lasting growth.

Building on the geopolitical perspectives shared by international ministers, Day One also featured insightful contributions from industry leaders such as Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, who participated in a one-on-one interview on the conference's main stage. There, he highlighted the importance of forward-looking portfolios that effectively enable decarbonisation:

"We want to reduce emissions, but this is not achievable overnight. You cannot do it by losing money or through subsidies and incentives. You have to make it affordable, because that is the economy - there is no other way."

Across the comprehensive Day One agenda, Gastech's Strategic Leadership panels featured an impressive line-up of CEOs and executive speakers, as they debated and discussed the evolving position of natural gas and LNG as cornerstones of global energy stability and economic development. Participants included Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell, who discussed the critical relationship between policy and industry:

"Consistency of the regulatory environment is a priority, making sure that regulation incentivises one area but does not disincentivise others. Everyone is rightly saying that we need to go to lower carbon products, yet we see maximum consumption of everything. We therefore need to broaden the perspective to say not what is good or bad, but to create the right incentives to allow the market to function."

Another central theme of Day One was the integration of new innovations, including Artificial Intelligence and climate technologies, into modern energy systems. Throughout dedicated conference streams on Hydrogen, Climatetech, Shipping & Marine, and AI::Energy, leading global experts showcased the impacts of new energy solutions such as methane abatement technologies and AI-driven optimisation, while addressing their impacts on rising energy demand and increased electricity consumption.

With a focus on supporting industry growth and collaboration, Gastech's exhibition floor saw more than 1,000 global exhibitors and 20 country pavilions showcase a transformative range of products and services. From hydrogen-ready equipment and next-generation LNG terminals to AI and machine learning platforms, the exhibition underscored Gastech's role as the leading meeting place for executives, investors, and innovators to scale new solutions for efficiency and decarbonisation across the value chain.

With contributions throughout Day One from ministers, CEOs, policymakers, and technology leaders, Gastech 2025 has set the stage for a week of strategic dialogue and action. Over the coming days, sessions will explore how to secure supply amidst population growth, deliver balanced pathways to decarbonisation, and sustainably expand the technologies that are defining the future of energy and growth.

