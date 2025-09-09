Molecular Diagnostics Market worth US$30.74 billion by 2030 with 9.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Molecular Diagnostics Market, valued at US$18.29 billion in 2024, stood at US$19.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$30.74 billion by the end of the period. Increased government funding in precision medicine and genomics has boosted the adoption of molecular diagnostic kits and instruments. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer is playing a significant role in driving market expansion. Additionally, the growing number of hospitals in developed and emerging regions, driven by an increasing patient population, is further fueling the demand for accurate molecular testing. Moreover, recent technological advancements, particularly in portability and rapid turnaround times, have made it easier for smaller healthcare facilities to incorporate molecular-based testing into their workflows.

By test type, the molecular diagnostics market is divided into lab tests and PoC tests. The lab tests segment accounted for the largest market in 2024. This is primarily due to the widespread use of molecular testing in centralized laboratories, which handle high patient volumes and require advanced, high-throughput platforms. Lab tests offer superior accuracy, sensitivity, and broad assay menus, which make them suitable for complex applications, such as cancer diagnostics, genetic screening, and infectious disease detection. These tests are well-integrated into hospital and reference lab workflows, supported by trained personnel and quality control protocols. The continued development of automated systems and multiplex technologies further enhances lab testing efficiency. Their established infrastructure and clinical reliability continue to drive their dominance in the market.

By sample type, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into blood, serum & plasma; urine; and other samples. The blood, serum, and plasma segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the broad clinical applicability of these samples in detecting infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer. These sample types are widely accepted in clinical practice due to their reliability, ease of collection, and compatibility with various molecular testing platforms. Advancements in liquid biopsy and non-invasive testing methods further support the use of blood-based diagnostics. As the demand for accurate and minimally invasive testing increases, the segment is expected to continue its rapid expansion.

By geography, the molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for molecular diagnostics, supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced testing technologies. The region sees a significant burden of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders, driving the demand for accurate and timely diagnostics. Favorable regulatory policies and consistent investments in research and development further contribute to market growth. Major diagnostic companies and well-equipped laboratories enable large-scale deployment of molecular tests across hospitals and clinical labs. Additionally, structured reimbursement systems and widespread awareness about early diagnosis support the region's continued use of molecular diagnostics.

Major players operating in the molecular diagnostics market are Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), bioMérieux (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Revvity, Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), Genetic Signatures (Australia), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), MDxHealth (Belgium), Biocartis (Belgium), Bruker (US), TBG Diagnostics Limited (Australia), Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China), Vela Diagnostics (Singapore), Molbio Diagnostics Limited (India), geneOmbio Technologies (India), Savyon Diagnostics (Israel), and Uniogen OY (Finland).

Danaher (US):

Danaher has emerged as a leading player in the global molecular diagnostics market, backed by a robust US presence and a well-defined international expansion strategy. Its established footprint in the US provides a strong base for penetration into high growth emerging economies, enabling the company to broaden its global reach. Danaher remains focused on product innovation to meet the evolving demands of a diverse international customer base, reinforcing its leadership position in the industry. Its competitive advantage is further strengthened by sustained investments in research and development, alongside streamlined supply chain operations. The company actively pursues organic growth through product launches and regulatory approvals. Beyond product development, Danaher leverages strategic partnerships and acquisitions to complement its technology portfolio and expand its customer base. With a strong innovation pipeline, operational excellence, and a strategic focus on unmet clinical needs, Danaher remains well-positioned to sustain its leadership in the molecular diagnostics landscape.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. holds a significant share of the global molecular diagnostics market, driven by its expansive geographic presence and strategic growth initiatives. The company's well-established distribution network spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, ensuring consistent product availability across key markets and reducing exposure to regional demand volatility. Roche reinforces its market leadership through targeted acquisitions to enhance its technological portfolio. These strategic investments enable the company to strengthen its position in high-demand segments in the molecular diagnostics market.

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. is prominent in the molecular diagnostics market, supported by its leadership in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. The company has strategically accelerated its global expansion through targeted investments and partnerships in high-growth emerging markets. This international push diversifies revenue streams and enhances accessibility to advanced genomic diagnostics worldwide. Illumina offers a broad portfolio of FDA- and CE-cleared products that support a range of clinical applications, including oncology, reproductive health, rare genetic disorders, and infectious disease testing. Laboratories and hospitals widely use their sequencing platforms for accurate, high-throughput molecular analysis. Backed by a strong innovation pipeline and global reach, Illumina is well-positioned to sustain its leadership in the molecular diagnostics space.

