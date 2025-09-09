Catalyst Launches FedNow Service With Beehive Federal Credit Union, Powered by New Flex Core Integration

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Catalyst today announced that Beehive Federal Credit Union has successfully implemented FedNow® Send, Receive and Settlement instant payment capabilities made possible through Catalyst's faster payments platform and its latest core integration with Flex.

The integration enables credit unions using Flex to send and receive FedNow instant payments with minimal friction, offering members fast, secure and reliable transaction capabilities 24/7/365.

"Catalyst's integration with Flex is a game-changer for credit unions like Beehive," said Brad Ganey, Chief Operating Officer at Catalyst. "It allows institutions to modernize their payment platforms quickly and efficiently, while delivering the instant payment experiences members increasingly expect."

"Bringing FedNow instant payments to Beehive members through Catalyst and our core represents a new standard of service. We're proud to offer instant payments and expanded payment options, giving our members greater control and confidence in how they manage their money," said Morgan Smith, Digital Systems Manager of Beehive Credit Union. "We evaluated overall cost, ease of integration, long-term support and platform stability, and Catalyst stood out as the best provider."

The collaboration between Beehive, Catalyst and Flex reflects a shared vision for the future of payments - one that prioritizes speed, security and member-centric design. With this launch, Beehive members can now leverage instant payments with confidence, knowing their credit union is backed by a trusted leader in the payments space.

"This achievement/partnership underscores Catalyst's leadership in modern payments and its commitment to delivering seamless, scalable solutions for credit unions nationwide," added Ganey.

Catalyst is the leading provider of FedNow instant payments for credit unions, having been both a pilot and launch partner for the FedNow Service. Catalyst's FedNow instant payment solutions are fully integrated with many of the most popular core and digital banking solutions.

Catalyst offers a complete payments package to power credit union transactions, including instant and real-time payment send, receive, request for pay (RFP) and settlement alongside multi-platform P2P payments, business disbursements and other digital payment capabilities. Catalyst solutions deliver a modern payments experience, enabling payments to flow securely between consumers, businesses, government entities with efficiency across a range of payment rails and endpoints.

For more information about Catalyst's FedNow solutions and Flex core integration, visit: catalystcorp.org/fast.

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

About Beehive Federal Credit Union

Beehive Federal Credit Union proudly serves members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their families across Southern and Eastern Idaho. Headquartered in Rexburg, Idaho, with six branches throughout the region, Beehive has delivered competitive products and tailored solutions for more than 60 years to meet the unique financial goals of our members. We remain committed to helping members succeed financially while strengthening the communities we serve. For more information about Beehive and our services, visit: beehive.org.

