09.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
Weather Shield Roofing Systems Expands to Nashville, Bringing 40+ Years of Roof Protection Expertise to Middle Tennessee

Weather Shield Roofing Systems, a trusted name in commercial roof maintenance for more than 40 years, has opened its newest location in Nashville, Tennessee - bringing proactive roof protection to one of the nation's fastest-growing markets.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Weather Shield Roofing Systems, a national leader in commercial roof maintenance and protection, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Nashville, Tennessee. Known for helping businesses extend the life of their roofs through proactive maintenance and transparent service, Weather Shield is now offering its full suite of commercial roofing solutions to property managers, investors, and owners across Middle Tennessee.

Weather Shield Roofing Systems

Weather Shield Roofing Systems

For over 40 years, Weather Shield Roofing Systems has helped commercial buildings stay watertight, reduce emergency repairs, and avoid early roof replacements. Their mission is simple: maximize roof lifespan while helping clients avoid costly surprises. With Nashville's rapid growth and extreme weather swings, the timing couldn't be better.

"We chose Nashville because it's growing fast and the commercial real estate demand is exploding," said Ken Mc Nulty, Regional Director of Weather Shield Roofing Systems. "So many companies are moving to the area, but the Tennessee climate puts major stress on roofing systems-strong storms, heat, hail, rain, and UV damage. Our goal is to help local businesses stay ahead of roof failure with smart, preventative maintenance."

A key offering in the Nashville launch is the Max Life Roof Care Program, Weather Shield's multi-year, proactive maintenance plan designed to extend roof life by 5 to 10 years or more. The program includes:

  • Biannual inspections

  • Preventive repairs

  • Roof cleaning and debris removal

  • Detailed reporting with photo documentation

  • Emergency roof repair readiness

Already trusted by churches, schools, and industrial clients nationwide, Max Life Roof Care has been praised for helping building owners reduce emergency roof repair costs and eliminate budget uncertainty.

Nashville's Climate Demands Proactive Solutions

With powerful spring storms, summer heatwaves, and sudden hail events, Nashville's climate is notoriously rough on commercial roofs. Minor damage can escalate quickly if not caught early, turning what could have been a $1,500 repair into a $150,000 replacement.

Weather Shield's new local team is trained to spot these early warning signs and work with clients to build a roof care plan that prevents surprise failures.

A Transparent, Long-Term Approach to Roofing

Unlike roofing companies that only show up when there's a leak, Weather Shield Roofing Systems builds long-term partnerships focused on roof investment protection. Clients receive full visibility into roof conditions, maintenance recommendations, and service plans-without pressure or hidden fees.

"Our clients aren't just customers," said Ken Mc Nulty. "They're partners. We work with them to make smart, cost-effective decisions that protect their facilities for the long haul. We have brought our extensive knowledge of the roofing industry to Tennessee and will use it to treat your roof as if it were our own."

Now Scheduling Free Assessments in Nashville

Property owners and managers in the Nashville metro area can now schedule a complimentary roof assessment or learn more about the Max Life Roof Care program. The Weather Shield team is based locally and ready to serve businesses of all types-from healthcare campuses and retail centers to manufacturing facilities and educational institutions.

Contact Information

Drew Palmer
Marketing Manager
dpalmer@weathershieldusa.com
(616) 430-4040 x 218

.

SOURCE: Weather Shield Roofing Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/weather-shield-roofing-systems-expands-to-nashville-bringing-40-1070643

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
