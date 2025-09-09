Huge's partnership with more than five financial clients highlights its role in accelerating tech transformation across the industry

Huge, the design and technology company, has announced their commitment to driving innovation and transformation across the financial products and services sector. Partnering with leading banking and money transfer companies, Huge is leveraging cutting-edge design and intelligent technology to reimagine how the brands look, feel, and function.

"We're using strategy and design to build industry-defining experiences," said Ez Blaine, Global Chief Creative Officer at Huge. "As fintech continues to evolve, traditional companies are eager to modernize in order to meet rising customer expectations. With Huge's deep expertise in technology and design, we're developing intelligent digital solutions that not only resonate with users but also drive meaningful business growth."

Designing Both Visual Identity and Core Infrastructure.

As technology-driven finance reshapes the industry, Huge is enabling companies to stay ahead by delivering intuitive, user-first digital experiences.

Newly announced clients and new work includes:

Western Union: Huge has partnered with Western Union on the strategy and execution of their modernized digital platform. Work includes product strategy, UX design, design systems and program management to bring the next evolution of the platform to market.

"Huge is more than a service provider, we're a strategic partner driving innovation in finance while ensuring security and compliance at every step," said Marc Maleh, Global Chief Technology Officer at Huge. "Our focus is on building trusted relationships and delivering seamless, intuitive digital experiences that empower both our clients and their customers."

To learn more about Huge's work, visit www.hugeinc.com.

About Huge

Huge is an independent design and technology company that creates intelligent experiences for the world's most ambitious brands. With offices across North America, Latin America, and Europe, Huge blends creativity, strategy, technology, and data to build impactful human-first digital experiences that perform for many of the world's most iconic brands. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com.

