09.09.2025 17:06 Uhr
Mining Automation Market worth $5.93 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining automation market is anticipated to grow from USD 3.96 billion in 2025 to USD 5.93 billion in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The mining automation market is driven by the growing need to increase productivity in mining operations. Mines that employ human workers witness reduced productivity in changing shifts and accidents due to physical factors such as fatigue or mental/emotional illness. However, implementing mining automation equipment, such as autonomous haulage systems (AHS), automated drilling systems (ADS), and automated loading systems, helps companies carry out round-the-clock production and halt only during refueling and maintenance of machines.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257609431

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mining Automation Market"
190 - Tables
70 - Figures
270 - Pages

Mining Automation Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 3.96 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 5.93 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%

Market Size Available for

2021-2030

Forecast Period

2025-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Offering, Technique, Workflow, Application, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Complexities associated with seamless interoperability in automated mining infrastructure

Key Market Opportunities

Rising adoption of digital technologies to modernize global mining operations

Key Market Drivers

Rising focus on minimizing operating expenditures in mining


Mine Development Segment to Hold Largest Market Share Throughout Forecast Period

The mine development involves exploration, design, construction, production, and closure stages. Integrating automation into this process can significantly enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity. Key areas for automation implementation include autonomous drilling and hauling, remote equipment operation, predictive maintenance, and real-time operational monitoring. Automation in mine development can reduce costs, improve precision, and ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations.

Metal Mining Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

The metal mining includes the extraction of metals such as copper, gold, silver, lithium, and nickel, which are essential for electronics and electric vehicle production. This segment leverages automation to enhance precision in complex underground and surface deposits, employing technologies such as autonomous drilling rigs and autonomous mining trucks. Automation addresses safety concerns in deep mines and improves recovery rates, making it a key driver in meeting the rising global demand for metals. The focus is on advanced exploration and extraction techniques, supported by real-time data analytics to optimize operations. Challenges include high initial investment costs and environmental concerns, pushing the industry toward greener technologies. Metal mining's growth is closely tied to technological innovation, particularly in regions with rich metal reserves.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=257609431

Row to Exhibit Second-highest CAGR During Forecast Period

RoW will experience a significant growth in the mining automation industry during the forecast period. Row, in this study, comprises South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The region holds significant potential for growth in the mining automation market because of a range of natural resource deposits, including coal, bauxite, iron, gold, and uranium. Mining is one of the most productive sectors in South America, having a significant share of the GDP of its countries. About one-fifth of the world's iron ore reserves are in South America, and the major beds are in Brazil and Venezuela. Similarly, non-ferrous metals are abundant in South America. One-quarter of the world's known copper reserves are in the region, mainly in Peru and Chile. Additionally, many areas of South America, particularly Brazil, are renowned for their gemstones.

Major companies operating in the mining automation companies are Caterpillar (US), Komatsu (Japan), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Epiroc AB (Sweden), and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=257609431

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Sensors and Data Loggers, RFID Devices, Telematics & Telemetry Devices, Networking Devices, Logistics (Storage, Transportation), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2030

Semiconductor Market for Robots by Component (Compute, Sensors, Memory, Power Management ICs), Robot Type (Industrial Robots, Professional Service Robots, Personal & Household Service Robots, Drones), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mining-automation-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mining-automation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mining-automation-market-worth-5-93-billion-in-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302550627.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
