Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 17:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Design Organization: Dieter Rams named 2025 recipient of WDO World Design Medal

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Design Organization (WDO)® announced today that renowned industrial designer Dieter Rams has been named recipient of the 2025 World Design Medal in recognition of his profound impact on the profession of industrial design.

From his 34-year tenure as Head of Design at Braun to his projects with Vitsœ, the furniture company he co-founded in 1959, Dieter Rams is widely regarded as one of the most influential design voices of the 20th century, having set new standards for clarity, functionality and timelessness in design. His Ten Principles of Good Design have guided generations of designers, influencing everything from household products to digital interfaces, and continue to serve as a touchstone for design that is both human-centred and enduring.

"Few designers have left a mark as indelible as Dieter Rams. His unwavering and long-standing commitment to design integrity have not only shaped the objects around us, but also the very values of our profession," stated WDO President Thomas Garvey. "As laureate of this year's World Design Medal, WDO is honoured to recognize his ongoing legacy, one that continues to challenge, inspire and elevate designers around the world."

Following a public call for nominations, Rams was selected by the World Design Medal Selection Committee. The committee, composed of members of WDO's Board of Directors and Senators, acknowledged Rams' lifetime of contributions that have redefined the standards of design practice.

Reflecting on this designation, Dieter Rams shared that "internationality has always been very important to me. Only through free, honest and collegial international dialogue and cooperation will we be able to shape our world sensibly in the future."

The World Design Medal 2025 presentation took place on 9 September 2025 as part of the World Design Congress programme in London (UK). The award was accepted on Dieter Rams' behalf by Prof. Dr. Klaus Klemp, Managing Director of the Dieter and Ingeborg Rams Foundation.

More information on the World Design Medal can be found by visiting wdo.org/programmes/world-design-medal.

About World Design Organization

World Design Organization (WDO)® is an international non-governmental organization and the international voice for industrial design. Serving over 215 member organizations across the globe, WDO promotes and shares knowledge of industrial design-driven innovation that enhances the economic, social, cultural and environmental quality of life.

WDO.org

About World Design Medal

The World Design Medal was established by World Design Organization (WDO)® in 2017 to honour an individual who has made a significant contribution to the advancement of the industrial design profession. The award recognizes the impact one designer has had on their peers, in their local design community and internationally.

Media contact: Natalie Dutil, WDO Communications Manager, natalie@wdo.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dieter-rams-named-2025-recipient-of-wdo-world-design-medal-302550977.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.