Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE): Big Ideas Start Young: NFTE Opens 2025 World Series of Innovation to Innovators Ages 5-24

Annual Global Challenge Offers Prizes up to $1,500 for Bold, Creative Solutions to Advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the launch of the 2025 World Series of Innovation (WSI), a free annual global competition inviting young people ages 5-24 to imagine bold solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

This year's competition-sponsored by Aflatoun, CBT Technology, Comerica Bank, Ernst & Young LLP. Competitors can participate individually or as part of a team, with submissions due by Dec. 12, 2025, at innovation.nfte.com.

Prizes range from $300 to $1,500 with a special prize given to the school or organization that has the most submissions. Winners of the Imagination League (ages 5-12) will be announced on Feb. 20, 2026, and winners of the Impact League (ages 13-24) will be announced on April 21, 2026.

This year's competition features:

WSI Imagination League (Ages 5-12)

Aflatoun Better Together Challenge - SDG 10

EverBank Little Savers Challenge - SDG 4

WSI Impact League (Ages 13-24)

CBT Tech Climate Solutions Challenge - SDG 13

Comerica Bank Skills for Success Challenge - SDG 4

EY Responsible AI Challenge - SDG 16

EverBank Financial Success Challenge - SDG 4

MetLife Foundation Good Health & Wellbeing Challenge - SDG 3

PayPal Opportunity for All Challenge - SDG 10

"We are always inspired by the creativity and innovation that emerges from the World Series of Innovation," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE president & CEO. "Each year, competitors harness new technologies and fresh thinking to respond to real needs in their communities. It's a powerful reminder that when young people are given the opportunity and the tools, they can design solutions with the potential to change the world."

About the World Series of Innovation

The World Series of Innovation engages thousands of young people from around the globe each year. Challenges are designed to advance specific UN SDGs, while also helping participants build essential entrepreneurial and workplace skills. The competition is open to youth worldwide and submissions are accepted in English, Spanish, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, and Hindi.

For details on this year's challenges, sponsors, and prizes, visit innovation.nfte.com.

