GFS Developments Launches New Office in Frankfurt and Showcases Dubai Real Estate Opportunities in Dubai

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 09, 2025, a leading international real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marked a significant milestone with the launch of its new office location at Spaces - Tower One in Frankfurt. At an exclusive event on August 30, 2025, investors and real estate professionals gathered to discuss Dubai's dynamic property market, receive market insights, and preview upcoming projects by GFS Developments.

The event brought together industry stakeholders to address the multifaceted opportunities and robust investment climate that characterize Dubai's property sector. GFS Developments leveraged the event to highlight its latest residential offerings, including the newly unveiled Coventry Living project, and to introduce its expanding European presence through the strategically situated Frankfurt office.

"The new Frankfurt office will serve as a connection point for investors seeking access to Dubai's resilient real estate market," said Michael John Collings, general manager of GFS Developments. "Our knowledge and network has been brought to the heart of Europe. We are making it easier for clients to benefit from Dubai's remarkable investment landscape."

Recent figures presented at the launch event illustrate the continued upward trajectory of Dubai's real estate sector. In the first half of 2025, total transaction volume reached 431 billion dirhams, representing a 25 percent increase over the previous year and setting a new record for the market. The number of investors rose to 1.3 million, including 59,000 new investors, reflecting a 22 percent year-on-year gain.

Quoting Collings, "Dubai's appeal as a global investment hotspot is underpinned by zero income tax, investor protection through property ownership, and an internationally competitive business environment. This enables sustained demand for both premium and affordable housing, further bolstered by world-class infrastructure, transparent regulatory frameworks, and ongoing population growth."

Market data shared at the event demonstrated that Dubai's population has surpassed 3.8 million, with forecasts predicting an increase to over 7.8 million by 2040. Real estate prices continue to see long-term gains, with the average price per square foot rising to AED 1,524 by the end of 2024, an 88.56 percent increase since 2009. Notably, 61 percent of transactions as of January 2025 were in off-plan (under-construction or pre-construction) projects, a testament to investor confidence in Dubai's development pipeline.

Participants at the event learned that prime districts such as Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Hills are delivering rental yields of 7-10 percent for apartments, with market-leading returns and high liquidity. Meanwhile, demand for villas continues to grow, particularly among families and expatriates, supported by high-quality education, healthcare, and a stable, dollar-pegged local currency.

In closing, Collings commented, "With robust economic growth projected at 3.7 percent for 2025 and Dubai maintaining its position as the top destination for high net worth individuals, investors can expect yet more opportunities as the city's transformation continues."

About GFS Developments

GFS Developments is an international real estate developer committed to delivering iconic, sustainable residential and commercial projects. Headquartered in Dubai with over 25 years of industry expertise, GFS Developments has a proven record of timely project completion and innovation across its portfolio, which spans the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United States, Canada, Oman, France, Germany, and Turkey. The company has received multiple industry accolades, including the Finance World UAE Realty Awards and recognition as Best Mid-Market Developer at the Dubai Property Forum.

