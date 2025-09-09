Canada is on track to deploy more solar in 2025 than it did in 2024, according to the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA), with behind-the-meter installations having a particularly active year to date.Behind-the-meter solar installations, consisting of residential systems that generate electricity for direct use, are having an active year in Canada, according to Phil McKay, senior director of technical and utility affairs at CanREA. McKay told pv magazine that Canada appears on track to exceed the 314 MW of solar deployed last year. "I think we're going to be over the figure this year," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...