Italy's fire service has introduced binding guidelines for PV systems up to 1,500 V, adding rules on storage, spacing, compartmentalization, and maintenance.From pv magazine Italy The Italian National Fire Service has published new fire prevention guidelines for PV systems. The provisions update fire safety requirements for solar arrays, expanding technical measures by installation type and introducing rules on storage systems, minimum distances, compartmentalization, and mandatory maintenance. The guidelines apply to PV systems with a nominal voltage of less than 1,500 V on residential, industrial, ...

