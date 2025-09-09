Whitten Architects Nears 40th Year With Continued Leadership Growth

Award-Winning Firm Promotes Longtime Architect to Lead and Mentor

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Whitten Architects, an award-winning residential architectural firm in Maine nearing 40 years in business, continues to grow and build their talent and team. Months from celebrating four decades in business, Whitten Architects has promoted Will Fellis as Senior Associate reflecting his longstanding dedication, leadership, and technical expertise within the team's studio. As part of the leadership team, Fellis's new role will include mentoring and business and client development.

Whitten Architects senior associate Will Fellis.

"Will has consistently elevated the quality of our work at Whitten," said founder and principal Rob Whitten. "He leads our in-house IT and consistently brings strong design ideas to the table. He's steady and brings a kind presence to our team as a mentor. The role of Senior Associate is very well-earned and deserved."

Born and raised in Maine, Fellis has been designing high-end residences for his entire career. The son of a builder, Fellis has a history of making a building in many forms. His design influences are informed by his travels-first in high school to Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and France-and then later in college, when he studied abroad in Florence.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be joining Whitten's leadership team," said Fellis. "From the very beginning, 13 years ago, I've had the distinct pleasure and luck to be mentored by both Rob and Russ [Tyson]. I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to Whitten's future by focusing on mentoring our team, and how we can design the best homes we can imagine for our clients."

Fellis received his Bachelor of Architecture from Syracuse University School of Architecture in 2009 and since joining Whitten in 2012, he has worked on a number of new homes, renovations, camps, and cabins. Notable projects Fellis has worked on at Whitten include AIA Maine award-winning projects such as Sortwell Chandlery, The Narrows, and Tidehead Woods House.

"Will is one of those designers who just 'gets it'," said principal Russ Tyson. "Good design comes from a vision, the interest in serving client needs, and the ability to create a design and the documents that exceed client expectations. Will's strength is not just in design, but in his quiet consistency, his ability to listen and lead a collaborative effort without needing the spotlight."

In his new role, Fellis will not only mentor staff but further contribute to strategic planning. Fellis will continue to elevate Whitten's technical and graphic standards while supporting team members in their ability to shape firm-wide processes and priorities.

Whitten has maintained a commitment to developing talent with the general philosophy that when a firm hires good people and helps to develop their strengths from within, everyone benefits.

"We believe in creating opportunities for growth by supporting those who consistently contribute with hard work, skill, care, and leadership," said Whitten.

For nearly 40 years, Whitten Architects has been designing thoughtfully considered homes in New England. With a focus exclusively on residential design, the firm has designed a range of project types from camps to cottages, modern homes to historic renovations. The Portland-based firm has won a number of awards over the years and has been nationally published in a variety of residential home design books and magazines.

"Helping our team sharpen their tools and develop strong relationships will result in their own professional growth and the growth of Whitten," said Fellis. "Mainers are practical people. I strive to be curious, to listen, and be creative, not allowing myself to be restricted by my practical nature. Practicality comes into play as we transition from theory and concept to construction-making our concepts a reality."

