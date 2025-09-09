Distinguished Scholar and Researcher Appointed Chief Academic Officer and Dean at the Georgia School of Orthodontics

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / The Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), home to the world's largest orthodontic residency program, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Nandakumar Janakiraman as Chief Academic Officer and Dean of its esteemed 36-month residency program. Dr. Janakiraman previously served as GSO's Director of Research for the past six years, where he played a pivotal role in enhancing the school's academic rigor, resident training, and research initiatives.

"Throughout his career, Dr. Janakiraman has exemplified the highest standards of academic, clinical and professional excellence," said Chris Lazzara, Co-Founder and Board of Trustees Member of the Georgia School of Orthodontics. "His vision aligns deeply with GSO's founding principles, including a commitment to access, inclusivity, and the advancement of orthodontic education, research, and patient care."

A Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics and member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the Southern Association of Orthodontists, Dr. Janakiraman brings with him a distinguished record of leadership, innovation, and scholarship. He has published over 36 peer-reviewed articles and contributed to two chapters in orthodontic textbooks. His publications include investigations into new orthodontic techniques and appliances, re-evaluations of routinely used orthodontic systems, and most recently, the integration of 3D technologies into clinical orthodontics. His research interests include reducing treatment time and improving the biomechanical understanding of various orthodontic methods. One of his primary goals as a researcher and clinician is to translate research findings into more efficient and effective outcomes for patients.

Dr. Janakiraman obtained his dental degree from Government Dental College, Bangalore University, India in 1998, followed by a master's degree in orthodontics from Government Dental College, NTR University of Health Sciences, India in 2002. In 2010, he moved to the United States after being accepted into the Fellowship Program in Orthodontics at the University of Connecticut. Over the next three years, he earned a Master of Dental Science (M.Dent.Sc.) and completed a Certificate in Orthodontics from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine.

He has presented his research at numerous national and international scientific conferences. His academic appointments include previous roles as a full-time faculty member at the University of Connecticut and as Assistant Professor and Director of Research at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, Division of Orthodontics.

In his new role as Chief Academic Officer and Dean, Dr. Janakiraman will lead the academic mission of GSO, guiding curriculum development, faculty mentorship, and continued innovation in orthodontic education and patient care. His commitment to academic excellence and integrity will further elevate GSO as a nationally recognized institution.

Atlanta-based Georgia School of Orthodontics offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents, while providing quality orthodontic care to patients at the school's two metro Atlanta clinics in Duluth and Sandy Springs. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to become proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to excellence in education, research, and patient-centered care. For more information about GSO's residency program, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation to see if you are a candidate for orthodontic treatment, visit BracesToday.com or call 770.351.7737.

