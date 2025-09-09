Visterra Landscape Group: Visterra Acquires Loyet Landscape Maintenance, Scaling Operations Across the Greater St. Louis Metro

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing commercial landscape companies, today announced the acquisition of Loyet Landscape Maintenance, a leading provider of commercial landscape services in St. Louis for four decades. The acquisition doubles Visterra's footprint in the St. Louis market, strengthens its operational leadership with the addition of Loyet executives, and adds a highly complementary portfolio of commercial clients across diverse end-markets.

Founded in 1985 by Joseph Loyet, Loyet Landscape Maintenance has been family-owned with deep community roots since its inception. Operating from two branches across the St. Louis metropolitan area, the company specializes in comprehensive commercial landscape services. Over the past forty years, Loyet has earned a reputation for service excellence, serving marquee clients in healthcare, education, retail, multifamily housing, office, HOAs, and industrial sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe Loyet and all Loyet employees to the Visterra family," said Alan T. Handley, President and CEO of Visterra. "This acquisition underscores our continued focus on partnering with founders and entrepreneurs who share our core values-creating an exceptional workplace culture rooted in people, safety, service excellence, growth, and the entrepreneurial spirit. We are committed to providing Loyet employees, customers, and the broader St. Louis community with expanded career opportunities, enhanced health benefits, new service offerings, and the assurance that landscaping in St. Louis will remain as vibrant as it has been throughout Loyet's four decades of service."

"As we considered the idea of selling, our top priority was ensuring that the employees who have built our company and the customers who have trusted us for decades would see meaningful benefits from a new partnership," Loyet said. "When it came to choosing a partner, it was clear that Visterra checked all of those boxes and more. Looking at the many companies that have joined Visterra since its founding, their commitment to employees, customers, and communities is undeniable. I am deeply honored to have served the St. Louis community for the past forty years and am excited for all that Loyet Landscaping will accomplish in its next chapter with Visterra."

The acquisition is Visterra's ninth since its December 2022 founding. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services and Herzog Landscape Solutions in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist in the South; and Oberson's, GroundsPRO, Full Care, H&M Landscaping, Cru Cutters and Loyet serving the greater Midwest.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com or reach out directly to Chief Development Officer, Ryan McGuire.

Legal services for the transaction were provided by Much Shelist.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's fastest growing commercial landscape platforms, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping, portering and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the top 30 largest landscape service providers in North America and is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and the National Association of Landscape Professionals' Safety Recognition Awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, well-being and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

