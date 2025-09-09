Fireblocks and Circle Strategically Collaborate to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption for Financial Institutions

Collaboration combines Circle's established stablecoin network with Fireblocks' institutional-grade custody, tokenization and payments infrastructure to address banking transformation opportunities.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks , an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments, announced a strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), a global financial technology company and stablecoin market leader. The collaboration is designed to make it easier and safer for financial institutions to build digital asset offerings.

Circle's stablecoin network will complement Fireblocks' custody and payments infrastructure and network to provide cross-border treasury and tokenized asset settlement. The collaboration is a significant moment for the rapidly growing stablecoin ecosystem by bringing together two leading infrastructure providers and their networks to advance payments onchain.

"Together, Circle and Fireblocks are working to build the trusted rails that enable stablecoin -based finance at a global scale," said Michael Shaulov, Co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks. "By combining Circle's stablecoin expertise with our institutional infrastructure, we're empowering financial institutions to innovate with confidence. Those who move now will set the standard for tomorrow's financial ecosystem."

"The future of money is programmable, and this collaboration with Fireblocks can make that future real for institutions worldwide," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle. "Together, we're creating a seamless infrastructure that makes it simple to harness the power of stablecoins for payments, treasury operations, and settlement."

Stablecoins like USDC are redefining how money moves - near-instant, programmable, and borderless - opening the door for institutions to create new value and deepen client relationships as we step into a new future in finance. Financial institutions are under pressure to launch new stablecoin -based products at speed while meeting security and compliance requirements, to access diverse liquidity providers to serve customer settlement and pricing needs, and to do so while navigating an evolving landscape of regulatory, operational, and technological demands. The collaboration between Circle and Fireblocks can provide the infrastructure to meet these challenges head-on, enabling institutions to bring custody, tokenization, and stablecoin payments into production with confidence.

Through the integration, Fireblocks customers will gain seamless access to Circle's stablecoins and products, including Circle Gateway, a new crosschain primitive that enables a unified USDC balance for instant crosschain liquidity across supported chains, delivering a seamless user experience in moving assets across multiple blockchains. All integrations will be underpinned by Arc¹, a new open Layer-1 enterprise-grade blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin finance. With Fireblocks' early support for Arc, thousands of institutions will be able to securely build, deploy, and transact on programmable money rails.

The strategic collaboration follows the announcement of Fireblocks Network for Payments, an initiative connecting payment providers, banks, fintechs, and other organization with trusted access, liquidity, and compliance required for stablecoin payments and the recent launch of Circle Payments Network (CPN)² an innovative platform for financial institutions to use stablecoins for global payments. The interoperability of Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network will provide a unified experience for financial institutions that span treasury management solutions across cross border, merchant and retail use cases.

With Circle providing widely used stablecoins and Fireblocks securing more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions, the collaboration represents a major step toward an institutional-grade, programmable financial system. It offers financial institutions the ability to innovate strategically, launching and scaling digital asset services that drive new revenue, enhance liquidity access, and meet the compliance and operational standards of traditional finance.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands organizations - including Worldpay, BNY Mellon, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com .

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world's largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations.

¹Arc is offered by Circle Technology Services, LLC ("CTS"). CTS is a software provider and does not provide regulated financial or advisory services. You are solely responsible for services you provide to users, including obtaining any necessary licenses or approvals and otherwise complying with applicable laws.

Arc has not been reviewed or approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

²Circle Technology Services, LLC (CTS) is the operator of Circle Payments Network (CPN) and offers products and services to financial institutions that participate in CPN to facilitate their CPN access and integration. CPN connects participating financial institutions around the world, with CTS serving as the technology service provider to participating financial institutions. While CTS does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable the global ecosystem of participating financial institutions to connect directly with each other, communicate securely, and settle directly with each other. CTS is not a party to transactions between participating financial institutions facilitated by CPN who use CPN to execute transactions at their own risk. Use of CPN is subject to the CPN Rules and the CPN Participation Agreement between CTS and a participating financial institution.

