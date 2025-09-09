MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: MasterCraft Boat Company Expands International Dealer Network to Mexico and Germany

VONORE, Tenn., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, today announced an international expansion with new dealerships in Mexico and Germany. The expanded dealership network delivers MasterCraft's industry-leading towboats, and its exceptional service, to new consumers in key markets around the world.

"Global demand for the MasterCraft experience continues to grow, and expanding our dealer network ensures we're there to meet it," said Greg Miller, Vice President of Global Sales at MasterCraft Boat Company. "The addition of new dealerships in Mexico and Germany marks a significant step in our strategy to bring premium, best-in-class boats and service to boaters all around the world."

MasterCraft is proud to welcome two new dealerships in Mexico and three in Germany. Each dealership has been selected for its proven track record of exceptional service, deep MasterCraft product expertise, and commitment to delivering the highest standards of customer care. With these new international partners, MasterCraft continues to strengthen its position as the world's leading towboat brand - bringing more boaters the craftsmanship, performance, and lifestyle that define the MasterCraft name.

The authorized MasterCraft dealerships in Mexico include:

PROA CDMX: Mexico City

Monte Athos 415, Chapultepec hills Mexico City

Tel: 55-55806477

Website: https://www.proamx.com/

Email: nfo@proamx.com

PROA MasterCraft Mexico: Valle de Bravo

Av. Toluca 425, Otumba Neighborhood Valle de Bravo

Tel: 722-295-5252

Website: https://www.proamx.com/

Email: tiendavalle@proamx.com

The authorized MasterCraft dealerships in Germany include:

MCD-Performance:

Berliner Str. 17a, 16727 Velten

Tel: +49 170 27 47 912

Website: https://mcd-performance.de/

Email: maik.freer@mcd-performance.de

MUHL Wakeboats:

Prof.-Oelkers-Str. 12, 34346 Hann. Münden

Tel: +49 5541 988013

Website: https://muhl-wakeboats.de/home/

Email: INFO@MUHL-WAKEBOATS.DE

SURFBOATS:

Bodan-Werft 5, 88079 Kressbronn

Tel: 015904072958

Website: https://www.surfboats.de/

Email: info@surfboats.de

MasterCraft is driven by a mission to deliver industry-leading quality, uncompromising comfort, and precision craftsmanship in every model. From hull to helm, each boat is engineered with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring durability and performance that exceed industry-standards. Designed with both the driver and rider in mind, MasterCraft prioritizes on-water comfort through innovative seating, intuitive controls, and superior ride stability. Above all, the brand is renowned for its unmatched wave and wake performance, consistently pushing the boundaries to provide the perfect pull for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and skiers alike-setting the standard for excellence on the water.

To learn more about MasterCraft, visit www.MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company's goal remains the same - to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

Media Contact:

Kim Ramos

The Brand Amp

MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com