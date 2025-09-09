Cogency Global Marks 45 Years With Rooftop NYC Celebration

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Cogency Global, a leading provider of corporate compliance and registered agent services, marked its 45th anniversary with a rooftop celebration at Castell Rooftop, AC Hotel, New York City. The event brought together long-standing clients, industry peers and partners for an evening of cocktails, conversation and panoramic skyline views.

The 45th anniversary celebration gave guests the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the Cogency Global professionals they had partnered with for years and to connect with the company's new Chief Executive Officer, Terrie Campbell.

Appointed in 2025, Campbell brings a track record of transformational leadership across technology and professional services sectors. She has held senior executive roles at global organizations driving innovation, operational excellence and client-focused growth. Her strategic vision and collaborative approach will energize the company as it enters its next chapter.

"Cogency Global has built its reputation over four and a half decades by delivering the right response at the right time, every time®," said Campbell. "This milestone was about honoring the trust our clients have placed in us and celebrating the dedicated team members who make our success possible. I was excited to meet more of our clients in person and share where we are headed next."

Founded in 1980 as a UCC services company, Cogency Global has evolved into a trusted partner serving law firms, lenders, nonprofits and corporations across the U.S. and internationally. The anniversary event underscored the company's commitment to both long-term relationships and forward-looking growth.

Guests enjoyed signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and the chance to connect with both the people who had been integral to Cogency Global's history and those shaping its future. The celebration reflected the company's core values: acting with integrity, delivering exceptional value and personalizing every client experience.

Cogency Global is a leading provider of regulatory corporate compliance, statutory representation, secured transaction and lending due diligence solutions. Headquartered in New York City, with offices throughout the United States as well as in London, Hong Kong and Singapore, Cogency Global is well-positioned to support legal, lending and business professionals around the world. For more information, please visit www.cogencyglobal.com.

