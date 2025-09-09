Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Story-Driven Trading Card Game 'Genmodimals' Launches on Kickstarter

Community-Powered Storytelling Meets Collectible Gameplay in a New Sci-Fi Universe

ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Genmodimals, a new trading card game that combines sci-fi storytelling, collectible play, and community creativity, is in the pre-launch phase on Kickstarter. Unlike traditional TCGs, Genmodimals invites players of all ages to help shape the game's evolving lore. Contributors , whether children, educators or professionals, can submit stories that become part of an official printed anthology, giving backers the rare opportunity to expand the game's canon alongside its creators.

Genmodimals: Story-Driven Trading Card Game Launches on Kickstarter

Genmodimals: Story-Driven Trading Card Game Launches on Kickstarter
A promotional image for Genmodimals, a new trading card game combining sci-fi storytelling, collectible play and community creativity on Kickstarter.

"We wanted to create more than just a card game," said Diego Maldonado, creator of Genmodimals. "This project is about imagination, education, and storytelling. Our backers are not just funding a game - they are helping to build an entire universe."

The Kickstarter campaign offers several exclusive rewards for early supporters, including:

  • Booster packs with first-edition characters.

  • The collectible PromoPedia Magazine, featuring the taxonomy and powers of every Genmodimal.

  • A priority submission certificate for the community anthology.

  • Classroom kits designed for educators.

  • Oversized foam board trading cards for collectors.

  • A select group of higher-tier backers will also get a cameo card designed in their likeness to be included in first-generation card deck.

Genmodimals is designed for two styles of play. Casual Play or Battle Mode allows for quick, accessible matches, while LorePlay or World-Building Mode introduces deeper role-playing and debate-driven mechanics. An AI-powered game companion, GenmodAI, is already fully functioning, but in development to further enhance storytelling and interactive play.

The campaign emphasizes both entertainment and education, offering a way for families, classrooms, and hobbyists to engage in storytelling and STEM-inspired creativity.

The Genmodimals Kickstarter can be reviewed in its entirety at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/genmodiverse-studios/1711365443?ref=7wekt8&token=eab1b64b.

A companion white paper is also available, outlining how collectible play and imaginative storytelling can support learning, creativity, and classroom engagement.

Contact Information

Diego Maldonado
Founder
diego@genmodimals.com
4103004511

.

SOURCE: Genmodimals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/new-story-driven-trading-card-game-genmodimals-launches-on-kicksta-1069137

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.