New Story-Driven Trading Card Game 'Genmodimals' Launches on Kickstarter

Community-Powered Storytelling Meets Collectible Gameplay in a New Sci-Fi Universe

ELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Genmodimals, a new trading card game that combines sci-fi storytelling, collectible play, and community creativity, is in the pre-launch phase on Kickstarter. Unlike traditional TCGs, Genmodimals invites players of all ages to help shape the game's evolving lore. Contributors , whether children, educators or professionals, can submit stories that become part of an official printed anthology, giving backers the rare opportunity to expand the game's canon alongside its creators.

A promotional image for Genmodimals, a new trading card game combining sci-fi storytelling, collectible play and community creativity on Kickstarter.

"We wanted to create more than just a card game," said Diego Maldonado, creator of Genmodimals. "This project is about imagination, education, and storytelling. Our backers are not just funding a game - they are helping to build an entire universe."

The Kickstarter campaign offers several exclusive rewards for early supporters, including:

Booster packs with first-edition characters.

The collectible PromoPedia Magazine , featuring the taxonomy and powers of every Genmodimal.

A priority submission certificate for the community anthology.

Classroom kits designed for educators.

Oversized foam board trading cards for collectors.

A select group of higher-tier backers will also get a cameo card designed in their likeness to be included in first-generation card deck.

Genmodimals is designed for two styles of play. Casual Play or Battle Mode allows for quick, accessible matches, while LorePlay or World-Building Mode introduces deeper role-playing and debate-driven mechanics. An AI-powered game companion, GenmodAI, is already fully functioning, but in development to further enhance storytelling and interactive play.

The campaign emphasizes both entertainment and education, offering a way for families, classrooms, and hobbyists to engage in storytelling and STEM-inspired creativity.

The Genmodimals Kickstarter can be reviewed in its entirety at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/genmodiverse-studios/1711365443?ref=7wekt8&token=eab1b64b.

A companion white paper is also available, outlining how collectible play and imaginative storytelling can support learning, creativity, and classroom engagement.

