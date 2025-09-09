SoluScience LLC.: Colorado-Based Company Puts Dry Skin & Wrinkles 'On Notice' with Introduction of SoluRetinol Daytime and Nighttime Serum - An Innovative New Skincare Product from SoluWellness, LLC.

LAFAYETTE, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / A Colorado-based company has officially put dry skin and unwanted wrinkles "on notice" with the introduction of SoluRetinol Daytime and Nighttime Serum - an innovative new weapon formulated to fight fine lines, wrinkles, redness, roughness, loss of elasticity, and premature aging often accelerated by dry or dehydrated skin.

"Crazy weather extremes, UV Rays, harsh cleansers, pollutants, stress, smoking - and other factors - all conspire to wring moisture from our skin," said Tom Blakeley, CEO of SoluScience LLC. -- the R&D division of SoluWellness LLC., and developer of what he calls, "The first water-soluble Retinol, Hemp and CBD Retinol (Vitamin A) formula in one product. After years of scientific research and testing, we've achieved our goal of developing a highly soluble retinol formulation for delivering hyper-hydration and collagen stimulating ingredients deep into thirsty skin."

Powered by SoluScience's advanced Thermal Fusion Technology, SoluRetinol Serum's anti-aging formula was designed to activate plumping and forming which, Blakeley continues, can contribute to younger, healthier, more radiant looking skin. "Unlike creams that puddle up on the skin, feel greasy, or evaporate into thin air, our customers benefit from deep skin absorption for lasting results without the irritation associated with traditional retinol. Some have even compared it to a 'topical filler' without painful injections or peels."

To illustrate SoluRetinol Serum's hydrating effectiveness, he asks people to visualize a water truck delivery guy hoisting a large bottle of water over one shoulder. "Only instead of dropping the bottle off at somebody's doorstep, he delivers the rejuvenating water deep into the layers of skin."

Blakeley believes many skincare products disappoint, because they're reliant on oils and occlusives (such as petroleum). "They often create a surface barrier on the skin, which may be helpful for some applications, but offer little to no penetration," he said. "Our pharmaceutical grade nano-excipient technology permits active ingredients to be deeply absorbed into the skin - a major factor for healthier, smoother, more youthful-looking skin."

He believes that another important lynchpin is an incredibly small molecule with the scientific designation of R3a. "This nano-sized "carrier molecule" delivers our hyper-hydrating ingredients deep into the skin. Those ingredients include the anti-bacteria and anti-inflammation powerhouse properties of Hemp, along with CBD Retinal (Vitamins A) and Vitamin C to help stimulate collagen production - long referred to as the youth protein."

According to Blakeley, SoluRetinol's Daytime and Nighttime Serum works in three skin-enhancing stages. "Stage one typically begins right away, as people notice a soothing, smoothing and wonderfully hydrating sensation that lasts for hours. Stage two occurs around 20 days later, when the skin naturally plumps up helping to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. At the three-month mark, our customers can expect new collagen growth in the form of firmer, smoother, more youthful-looking skin," he explained. "Remember, however, that new collagen growth requires time. If you're promised anything different… buyer beware!"

Blakeley says he loves hearing from customers who are thrilled with their SoluRetinol results. "For example, we've had women email us about the compliments they've been getting about their complexions. Or, how they're no longer avoiding photos being taken at company events and family gatherings. One person said her friend wondered if she'd just come back from a tropical vacation… she looked so rested!"

Finally, he points out that SoluRetinol is super easy to use. "Just wash your face as usual, apply a dropper full evenly to your face in the morning and at night, and let SoluRetinol go to work. Many customers report experiencing firmer, more radiant-looking complexions as our skin-loving hydration is delivered directly into the skin." He added that while some skincare companies rely on celebrity endorsements, SoluWellness is all-about next-generation research and results you can see in the mirror. "The proof is our repeat customers… once somebody tries it… they never want to be without it."

About SoluScience

SoluScience LLC. believes skincare should deliver real, visible change you can see and feel. Our breakthrough Thermal Fusion Technology is designed to work in harmony with your skin, driving powerful, skin-loving ingredients deep into the skin for lasting results. Born from pharmaceutical science and refined for everyday beauty, our formulations are crafted to be as gentle as they are effective-so you can enjoy firmer, smoother, more radiant skin without the irritation of traditional treatments. With SoluScience, science meets self-care, helping you look and feel your best at every age. "This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

