Marqii and Yext Expand Partnership to Enhance Service for Hospitality Brands

Yext Has Chosen Marqii as a Preferred Partner for Their Hospitality Clients, Allowing Hundreds of Multi-Location Brands to Access Marqii's Best-in-Class Platform Tailored for Hospitality Businesses

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Marqii , the only discovery platform built specifically for hospitality businesses, has expanded its strategic partnership with Yext, a leading brand visibility platform, to bring hospitality brands enhanced industry-specific technology, integrations, and service - while continuing to deliver listings and visibility powered by Yext's trusted publisher network. In just the first month of this expanded partnership with Yext, more than 1,100 locations will be managed through Marqii's hospitality-focused platform.

This partnership ensures that hospitality brands receive proactive, specialized service through Marqii's dedicated hospitality expertise. By combining Marqii's solutions with Yext's publishing infrastructure, brands benefit from both best-in-class technology and support tailored to the unique needs of restaurants, bars, and hospitality groups.

A longstanding Yext partner, Marqii uses its own built-for-hospitality solutions combined with Yext's unparalleled publishing network to power information across 80+ listings sites, including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Bing, and Apple Maps. In addition, Marqii's integrations with industry solutions like Toast, Square, Qu, Olo and dozens more power automated menu updates to more than 60 listings sites, and Marqii Review Management includes feedback data and AI-powered review response for restaurant-crucial platforms including OpenTable, Grubhub, Yelp, and ezCater. This combination of Yext's infrastructure and Marqii's industry-focused capabilities provides hospitality clients with a distinct competitive advantage, enhancing their online discoverability and increasing their potential to be found and chosen by more guests.

Restaurant brands involved in this transition include Barcelona Wine Bar, Sushi by Bou, Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, and Fry the Coop.

"In the last year, Marqii has helped our hospitality partners be found in more than 1.2 billion local searches made by hungry guests," said Avi Goren, Marqii co-founder and CEO. "By building on the foundation of Yext's publishing network and visibility technology, Marqii is able to create solutions for enterprise-level search performance, guest feedback automation, and analytics for all our hospitality clients - from one-location operators to national brands."

To learn more about Marqii's suite of solutions that drive guest discovery, simplify SEO and AI search optimization, and improve local search performance, visit marqii.com .

About Marqii

Founded in 2017 by Avi Goren, Evan Perlmutter and Bryan Rutcofsky, Marqii is the most complete discovery platform built for hospitality businesses. With dozens of POS integrations and connections to more than 80 listings sites including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Bing, and Apple Maps, Marqii saves hospitality teams time by automating updates to their online menus, hours, location data, featured links, and more. Marqii Review Management gives multi-unit operators one place to track and respond to Yelp, Google, Facebook, OpenTable, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and ezCater reviews so they never miss a chance to engage with their guests, and AI review analysis features make it easy to take action on guest feedback. More than 15,000 hospitality businesses of all sizes use Marqii to rank higher in search results, and be found and chosen by more guests.

About Yext

Yext is the leading brand visibility platform, built for a world where discovery and engagement happen everywhere - across AI search, traditional search, social media, websites, and direct communications. Powered by over two billion trusted data points and a suite of integrated products, Yext provides brands the clarity, control, and confidence to perform across digital channels. From real-time insights to AI-driven recommendations and execution at scale, Yext turns a brand's digital presence into a competitive advantage. Thousands of leading brands rely on Yext to stay visible, stay ahead, and grow. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

