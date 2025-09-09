Helix BioPharma Corp.: Helix BioPharma Announces Presentation at Q3 Investor Summit Virtual on 16 September 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP)(OTC:HBPCF)(FRANKFURT:HBP0) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company shaping a near future where today's hard-to-treat cancers are vincible, is pleased to announce that the Company will present at the Q3 2025 Investor Summit Virtual ("Investor Summit") on September 16, 2025.

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, quarterly virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Running from September 16 to 17, this quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts. Helix will use the occasion to highlight its ongoing preparation for a Phase Ib/Randomized Phase II clinical study of L-DOS47 in combination with pembrolizumab for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as the Company's planned uplisting to NASDAQ in Q1 2026. Together, these upcoming milestones reflect Helix's strategy to accelerate development of oncology assets with the potential to turn hard-to-treat cancers into manageable conditions, while positioning the Company for broader visibility and access to global capital markets. In addition to the presentation, investors will have the opportunity to book one-on-one meetings with Thomas Mehrling, MD, PhD, CEO of Helix BioPharma, for direct insight into the Company's vision and near-term growth strategy.

Event Details:

Event: Q3 2025 Investor Summit

Presentation Date: September 16, 2:30 PM ET

Presenter: Thomas Mehrling, MD, PhD, CEO

Webcast link: https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-helix-biopharma-corp/

Investor registration (free): https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group is an independent conference organizer focused on connecting high-quality small and microcap companies with institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Its quarterly Investor Summit events are exclusive, invitation-only gatherings that combine company presentations, live Q&A, and one-on-one meetings, offering investors curated opportunities to discover emerging growth stories and companies a platform to engage with serious, long-term capital.

Sponsors for this event: ACCESS Newswire | PCG Advisory | QuoteMedia | AGP | MZ Group

For more information, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma is an oncology company that innovates from strength to bring near-term solutions for today's hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company's pipeline is led by Tumor Defense Breaker L-DOS47, a clinical-stage antibody-enzyme conjugate designed to prime CEACAM6-expressing tumors for increased sensitivity to therapy and augment the effectiveness of today's front-running anti-cancer treatments. L-DOS47 has completed Phase Ib studies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and shares its CEACAM6-targeting foundation with Helix's next-generation bi-specific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), currently in discovery. The Company also advances two pre-IND candidates: (i) LEUMUNA, an oral immune checkpoint modulator aimed at achieving durable remission in post-transplant leukemia relapse, and (ii) GEMCEDA, a first-in-class oral gemcitabine prodrug with bioavailability on a par with IV, designed to expand treatment options for advanced cancers.

Helix is listed on TSX (HBP), OTC PINK (HBPCD), and FWB (HBP0). For more information, please visit: https://www.helixbiopharma.com/

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the Company's future business, operations, research and development, including the Company's activities relating to Tumor Defense Breaker L-DOS47, LEUMUNA and GEMCEDA. Forward-looking statements can further be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the assumptions regarding the implied benefits of the transactions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking statements are based may not be accurate; the ability of the Company to capitalize on the potential benefits of the transactions; and the risk factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports publicly filed and available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur. There is no assurance that the proposed transactions will be completed in accordance with its terms or at all. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this announcement and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.

