WKN: A3EWMR | ISIN: US6025663096 | Ticker-Symbol: MI70
Frankfurt
09.09.25 | 15:29
7,900 Euro
+1,28 % +0,100
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIND TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIND TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9508,25019:27
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rob Capps, President & CEO of MIND Technology, Inc., to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Rob Capps, President & CEO of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND), will take the stage at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

About MIND Technology, Inc.,

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Event Details

  • Event: Q3 Investor Summit

  • Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 1:00PM ET

  • Location:Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

  • Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

  • Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

  • Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

Investor Registration:
Investors can register for free using the link below:
https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

Click the "Registration" button to secure access.

Sponsors:
AccessWIRE | PCG Advisory | QuoteMedia | AGP | MZ Group

Media Contact:
For more information, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rob-capps-president-and-ceo-of-mind-technology-inc.-to-present-at-1070751

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.