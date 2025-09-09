Rob Capps, President & CEO of MIND Technology, Inc., to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Rob Capps, President & CEO of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND), will take the stage at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

About MIND Technology, Inc.,

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Event Details

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 1:00PM ET

Location:Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

Investor Registration:

Investors can register for free using the link below:

https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

Click the "Registration" button to secure access.

Sponsors:

AccessWIRE | PCG Advisory | QuoteMedia | AGP | MZ Group

Media Contact:

For more information, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

