Rob Capps, President & CEO of MIND Technology, Inc., to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Rob Capps, President & CEO of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND), will take the stage at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.
About MIND Technology, Inc.,
MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.
Event Details
Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 1:00PM ET
Location:Webcast Link
Conference Overview and Structure
The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:
Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones
Learn from industry experts and thought leaders
Explore opportunities in the microcap market
This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.
