Realdrseattle: How much is a breast augmentation in Florida?

Sarasota Surgical Arts offers breast augmentation for just $ 3,999

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Dr. Alberico Sessa, a double board-certified cosmetic surgeon and founder of Sarasota Surgical Arts (SSA), is making breast augmentation more accessible than ever with an entire breast augmentation surgery with implants for just $3,999, the lowest price in Sarasota. For patients across Florida, the challenge has always been finding the right balance between quality results and affordability. Sarasota Surgical Arts meets this need by offering exceptional outcomes at the region's lowest price point, delivering the best of both worlds.

This pricing is made possible because Sarasota Surgical Arts operates its own Florida Board of Medicine-accredited surgical center with advanced technology. Staffed by a qualified in-house team of anesthesiologists, nurses, and surgical technologists, the facility allows the practice to avoid third-party costs and deliver streamlined, efficient care. By keeping all services under one roof, SSA reduces overhead and passes those savings directly to patients.

Pricing transparency remains a core promise:

Saline implants: $3999

Silicone implants: $5000

Gummy bear implants: $5500

Dr. Sessa has performed over 25000 surgeries, earning a reputation for results that are natural, safe, and customized to each patient's body. Patients travel from across Florida to Sarasota Surgical Arts, knowing they'll receive high-quality surgical care at the most competitive pricing available.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts

Sarasota Surgical Arts is a premier cosmetic surgery center in Sarasota, Florida, specializing in breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial procedures. With a fully accredited surgical facility and a patient-focused philosophy, SSA delivers outstanding results at the best value in the region.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Email: drsessa@gmail.com

SOURCE: realdrseattle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-much-is-a-breast-augmentation-in-florida-1070533