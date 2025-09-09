Sleek portability. Precision engineering. Premium performance. Four exciting new colors

STORZ BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ BICKEL" or the "Company"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end, medically certified cannabis vaporizers and a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), today unveiled the VEAZY- an accessible new addition to its premium portfolio, extending the Company's precision engineering to a broader audience.

Introducing The VEAZY: STORZ BICKEL's Most Compact and Accessible Vaporizer

The VEAZY delivers an uncompromising solution, designed to be as approachable as it is easy to use. The VEAZY is the first vaporizer from STORZ BICKEL to be available in multiple colors that blend style with function-Charming Pink, Inspiring Orange, Dynamic Blue and Alluring Black.

VEAZY Key Features:

Compact Precision - At just 0.3lbs, it's the smallest device in the portfolio, built for portability without compromise.

- At just 0.3lbs, it's the smallest device in the portfolio, built for portability without compromise. Customizable Style Four distinct colorways make it the brands most vibrant and personal device yet.

Four distinct colorways make it the brands most vibrant and personal device yet. Premium Vaporizer Quality A patented mini heater, combining conduction and convection, delivers consistently dense, flavorful vapor.

A patented mini heater, combining conduction and convection, delivers consistently dense, flavorful vapor. Effortless Usability - With one-button control, three pre-set temperatures, and rapid ~40-second heat-up, VEAZY is simple for beginners and reliable for experts.

- With one-button control, three pre-set temperatures, and rapid ~40-second heat-up, VEAZY is simple for beginners and reliable for experts. Accessible Value - With a $249 USD price point, the VEAZY makes STORZ BICKEL's world-class engineering more attainable than ever.

- With a $249 USD price point, the VEAZY makes STORZ BICKEL's world-class engineering more attainable than ever. Worldwide Availability - The VEAZY will be available for purchase online and in-store at select retailers in upwards of 100 countries worldwide.

- The VEAZY will be available for purchase online and in-store at select retailers in upwards of 100 countries worldwide. Bluetooth Compatible - The VEAZY connects via Bluetooth to the STORZ BICKEL web app, allowing users to fine-tune settings and personalize sessions directly from their phone or laptop.

- The VEAZY connects via Bluetooth to the STORZ BICKEL web app, allowing users to fine-tune settings and personalize sessions directly from their phone or laptop. Fast Charging - A USB-C charging system powers the device to 80% in just 40 minutes.

"Consumers have been asking for a vaporizer that combines accessibility with style," said Jürgen Bickel, Managing Director Co-Founder, STORZ BICKEL. "With the VEAZY, we're expanding the STORZ BICKEL experience to a new audience while staying true to the superior standards that have defined us for over 25 years."

The VEAZY is available online at storz-bickel.com and at select licensed retailers worldwide.

About STORZ BICKEL GmbH

STORZ BICKEL GmbH is the global leader in the manufacture of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, the company has consistently delivered exceptional products that meet the highest industry standards. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, STORZ BICKEL continues to drive the advancement of vaporization technology, providing a safe and efficient means of consuming cannabis for medical purposes. For more information, visit www.storz-bickel.com

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer. For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com.

