Bansk Group to Acquire a Majority Stake in Skincare Brand BYOMA

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bansk Group ("Bansk"), a consumer-focused private investment firm dedicated to building distinctive consumer brands, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in BYOMA, the science-backed, solution-focused, skin health brand formulated to strengthen and protect the skin barrier for healthier and better-looking skin, from Yellow Wood Partners, a private equity firm focused on partnering with consumer brands and companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2022, BYOMA has become one of the fastest-growing skincare brands globally due to its clinically proven solutions and prestige formulas offered at an accessible price point. All BYOMA products are researched and developed to the highest standards and undergo rigorous clinical and efficacy testing to ensure they deliver proven, visible results. Meanwhile, its approachable, easy-to-navigate five-step system empowers consumers to build a skincare routine that meets their needs and achieves their skincare goals. Beyond its effective product offering, BYOMA seeks to educate consumers in a fun, approachable way that better engages with and enables them to make smart, informed choices that support a stronger skin barrier - leading to visibly clearer, healthier, more radiant skin.

"BYOMA is redefining what skincare can be - backed by science, led by purpose, and deeply connected to its community," said Chris Kelly, Senior Partner at Bansk. "In what can often be a sterile and confusing category for consumers, BYOMA stands apart by simplifying the skincare journey and delivering efficacious, prestige formulations at an accessible price point. Today's consumers are more intentional than ever, seeking products that are not only effective but also transparent, inclusive, and rooted in real education. We're excited to partner with Marc and the team to accelerate BYOMA's mission and bring its barrier-boosting formulas to even more consumers."

Following the close of the transaction, BYOMA will continue to be led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Marc Elrick and the existing leadership team.

"BYOMA was founded on the principle that most skin concerns originate from a compromised skin barrier. Therefore, we created BYOMA to offer products specifically formulated to strengthen and maintain the skin barrier whilst delivering transformational results," said Marc Elrick, Founder and CEO at BYOMA. "Over the past three years, we've developed strong, sustained momentum and have established BYOMA as a key growth driver and top five skincare brand at leading retailers across markets while building trust and credibility with consumers. This transaction unlocks an accelerated growth trajectory in our journey. In Bansk, we've found a partner that intimately understands today's consumer landscape and shares our values and growth ambitions. With Bansk's deep expertise scaling purpose-driven consumer brands, we are incredibly excited to continue to challenge and redefine the beauty landscape for consumers globally."

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor, while Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Osborne Clarke, and Liberty acted as legal counsel and advisors to BYOMA. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Bansk Group.

About Bansk Group

Founded in 2019, Bansk Group is a New York-based private investment firm focused on investing in and building distinctive consumer brands. With over $3 billion in assets under management, the firm partners with differentiated brands across four primary consumer categories: personal care, consumer health, food & beverage, and household products.

Bansk's tenured group of investors and operators have invested more than $30 billion of equity capital across more than 40 transactions with some of the most innovative and well-known consumer companies in the world. With more than three decades of investment experience in the consumer products industry, a global network of relationships, and a tested value creation playbook, Bansk seeks to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to drive outsized organic and acquisitive growth and to position brands for enduring long-term success in the evolving consumer landscape. www.banskgroup.com

About BYOMA

Founded by beauty entrepreneur and visionary Marc Elrick in 2022, BYOMA is a science-backed, solution-focused, skin barrier and skin health brand. Powered by a passionate commitment to real education, community-building, and making science-backed, clinically effective skincare affordable and approachable, BYOMA has become one of the fastest-growing brands on the market.

www.byoma.com

