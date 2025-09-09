Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
WKN: 662541 | ISIN: US2533931026 | Ticker-Symbol: DSG
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 11:06
194,32 Euro
+2,14 % +4,08
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,72188,5018:58
187,72188,4818:58
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 18:26 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DICK'S Sporting Goods: Experience DICK'S House of Sport Virtually with J.J. Watt as Your Personal Guide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt once tried to move his family into a DICK'S House of Sport (HOS). Now, he's done it! Sort of.

"Click on me for the play-by-play as your personal tour guide," says an avatar of Watt in DICK'S Sporting Goods Virtual HOS.

Virtual HOS is an immersive digital journey via DICKS.com that explores the unparalleled and exciting experience that is HOS. The DICK'S Sporting Goods' eCommerce, Visual and Marketing teams partnered with Napster, an innovative technology and entertainment company specializing in the development of cutting-edge, AI-powered 3D immersive experiences, to bring all the excitement and energy of a 100,000 square-foot brick-and-mortar store into an online experience for athletes nationwide to explore, even if a physical HOS isn't in their market just yet.

"Napster's partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods demonstrates how immersive experiences can create authentic connections between brands and consumers, turning digital discovery into meaningful engagement," said John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Napster Corp.

The idea for Virtual HOS came about two years ago to build awareness to the HOS concept. Now, it's grown into a true extension of the physical store featuring our elevated product assortment, showcasing our in-store experiences and incorporating elements like J.J.'s presence.

Watt, who has been synonymous with HOS since becoming a brand ambassador in March 2024, guides athletes through the virtual store while highlighting everything that makes HOS unique: the Climbing Wall, the Golf Pro Shop with TrackMan simulators, the HitTrax multi-sport cages that can be used for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse and hockey, the Field and more!

"I love House of Sport and having the chance to experience it without even stepping foot in a store is next level," said Watt. "Imagine being able to explore every facet of the ultimate destination for sports from anywhere. It's a real game changer and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Another standout feature of Virtual HOS is that it's both shoppable and schedulable. Athletes can add featured products directly to their DICKS.com cart for a seamless shopping journey. They can also book services or reserve time slots for activities that interest them like sports camps, fitness classes or even birthday parties! Click here to explore Virtual HOS for yourself!

There are currently 23 DICK'S HOS locations across the country with 12 more opening their doors by the end of 2025. DICK'S plans to have at least 75 HOS stores open by 2027. HOS offers athletes a multi-sport experience inside and outside the store and elite customer service with skilled teammates (employees) and enhanced technology. You can find the store nearest to you here.

Written by Hilary Totin


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/experience-dicks-house-of-sport-virtually-with-j.j.-watt-as-your-perso-1070785

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.