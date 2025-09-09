Constitution Capital Partners, a global alternative asset manager focused on middle market private assets, is pleased to announce the launch of the an offshore investment offering, which is a semi-liquid, evergreen "Access Fund" of Constitution Capital Access Fund. The offering is available to non-U.S. investors on the iCapital Marketplace.

"Expanding our evergreen platform to include an offshore feeder is a natural step in our global growth strategy," said Dan Cahill, CEO at Constitution Capital. "This fund provides non-U.S. investors particularly in Latin America with access to high-quality middle market private equity investments that were traditionally reserved for institutional investors. With a focus on co-investments, the structure mirrors our existing '40 Act fund launched in October of 2022 and offers lower investment minimums, monthly subscriptions, and quarterly liquidity."

"We're excited to bring this offshore investment strategy to investors via the iCapital Marketplace," said Brendan Finn, Managing Director and Head of Global Platform Distribution. "While the offshore wealth market is still evolving in its access to private markets, this offering helps bridge that gap. We are offering investors a streamlined way to build diversified private equity exposure through a fully invested, institutional-quality portfolio."

The offshore investment offering is designed to meet growing demand from international high-net-worth investors for simplified, transparent access to private equity, while maintaining the hallmarks of Constitution Capital's disciplined, middle market investment strategy.

Constitution Capital is launching offshore distribution with several key intermediary partners, including Bolton Global, a leading independent broker-dealer with more than 55 affiliated offices worldwide managing over $17 billion in client assets. "We are pleased to continue expanding our alternative investment platform by offering a semi-liquid, evergreen solution from Constitution Capital for both our U.S. domestic and offshore clients," said John Cataldo, Chief Legal Officer.

The Access Fund makes direct investments in private companies, as well as in primary and secondary private equity investments. For additional information on the Access Fund, please visit ccaf.com or contact us at 978-749-9600.

About Constitution Capital

Constitution Capital Partners, with offices in Boston and New York, is a leading alternative asset manager focused on private equity and private credit investments. The firm is a disciplined, value-oriented investor with a demonstrated track record of consistently generating risk-adjusted returns. The firm is led by an experienced, cohesive team of investment professionals with significant experience investing in partnerships, direct equity, and opportunistic credit. For more information about Constitution Capital, please visit www.concp.com.

Not for Retail distribution or US investors: This press release is intended exclusively for Professional, Institutional or Wholesale Clients Investors only, as defined by applicable local laws and regulation. Circulation must be restricted accordingly.

The Fund referenced herein has not been registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, nor the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. None of the shares may be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States or to any US Person unless the securities are registered under the Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Act is available. A US Person is defined as (a) any individual who is a citizen or resident of the United States for federal income tax purposes; (b) a corporation, partnership or other entity created or organized under the laws of or existing in the United States; (c) an estate or trust the income of which is subject to United States federal income tax regardless of whether such income is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In the United States, this material may be distributed only to a person who is a "distributor," or who is not a "U.S. person," as defined by Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended).

