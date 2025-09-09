Mission Focus Legal Group Announces New Scholarship

Students have until March 01, 2026, to apply for a chance to win $2,500.

GROTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Mission Focus Legal Group invites graduating high school students, undergraduates, and graduate students in all fields to apply for the firm's new Military Family Background - Life Opportunities and Hardships Scholarship. The scholarship promises $2,500 in academic support to a student who can go into detail about how being in a military family has transformed their life.

Students have until March 1, 2026, to submit an application form and a video of no more than three minutes in length for the firm's consideration. The video should address the following prompt:

Discuss how growing up in a military family shaped your life. What opportunities have you earned or what hardships have you overcome as a result of your or a loved one's military career?

Students may not use AI to generate their script, create false actors, modify their voices, or create a video wholesale. Mission Focus Legal Group wants to hear about real experiences that students have undergone as part of military families and to celebrate those experiences accordingly.

The scholarship selection committee requests that students include their full names and the name of the Military Family Background - Life Opportunities and Hardships Scholarship at the beginning of their videos. A full list of expected criteria can be found on the Military Family Background - Life Opportunities and Hardships Scholarship page.

Students can expect the scholarship selection committee to take up to three months after the submission deadline to select a winner. A representative will reach out to the winning student upon their selection, then send their winnings to their academic institution of choice.

Students attending accredited United States trade schools, colleges, universities, or graduate schools all qualify for Mission Focus Legal Group's support.

The firm's Groton personal injury lawyers look forward to listening to students' thoughts about the unique hardships and opportunities brought about by life in a military family. Mission Focus Legal Group hopes to honor the sacrifices of those families by lending an ambitious student the financial assistance they need to achieve their academic ambitions.

About Mission Focus Legal Group

Mission Focus Legal Group has offered legal support to clients throughout Groton and Guilford, Connecticut, since 2020. Lead Attorney Keith Anthony takes pride in making strategic, results-driven services available to clients in need.

Attorney Anthony focuses on personal injury, family, criminal, and military defense law. He's made appearances in local and international cases, offering tried-and-tested representation in state, federal, military, and tribal courts. Every step he takes sees him fight to secure the best possible outcomes for his clients.

Book a consultation with Mission Focus Legal Group today to learn more about the legal perspectives Attorney Anthony can bring to a case.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Mission Focus Legal Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mission-focus-legal-group-announces-new-scholarship-1070716