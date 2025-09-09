Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Jadeite Capital Corp. ("Jadeite") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 1,937,500 units (the "Units") in the capital of Auric Resources Corp. (the "Company"), in connection with an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated November 23, 2022, as amended on May 19, 2023 between the Company and Jadeite, pursuant to which Jadeite granted the Company an option (the "Option") to acquire a series of mineral claims located in the Province of Quebec and commonly known by the names "Gosselin" and "Normetal South" (collectively, the "Project").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Jadeite owned and controlled 1,937,500 Common Shares and 1,937,500 Warrants, representing approximately 7.34% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 13.68% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Jadeite owns and controls, an aggregate of 3,875,000 Common Shares and 3,875,000 Warrants, representing approximately 14.68% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 25.60% of the Company's issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Jadeite has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

