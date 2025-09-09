Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe CA: LML) (FSE: 0Y90) ("Lipari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 18, 2025 at the St. Regis Toronto. Ken Johnson, President & CEO of Lipari Mining, will be presenting on the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

"We're thrilled to participate in the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit, a premier forum connecting issuers with leading institutional investors, family offices, and advisors," said Ken Johnson, President & CEO of Lipari Mining. "This inaugural event provides an exceptional platform to showcase our operational progress, enhance visibility of Lipari's compelling growth narrative, and deepen relationships with the investment community. As we capitalize on our proven success in Brazil and accelerate expansion into Angola, we're uniquely positioned to establish Lipari as a premier international diamond producer while delivering exceptional long-term value for our shareholders."

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 will bring together over 20 high-growth companies and a curated group of institutional and retail investors for a dynamic day of strategic networking and insight-sharing. The program features keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and focused 1-on-1 meetings, all designed to connect investors with compelling opportunities and provide actionable market intelligence.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register to be considered for an invitation to this exclusive, invite-only event: here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. The firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. ArcStone's strategic partnership with Kingswood US enhances its ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to the clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US, part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. We offer comprehensive investment banking, wealth management and equity research solutions, along with a comprehensive suite of solutions to support financial advisors.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a proven operating track record at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.24 million carats to date. Lipari is now advancing the Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola's Lunda Sul province, a premier diamond district with significant exploration potential and infrastructure advantages. The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining; Braúna recycles nearly 100% of process water and produces a dry tailings product with potential agricultural applications. Lipari's shares trade on Cboe Canada under the symbol "LML" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

