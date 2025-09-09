Goldgenie LLC: Goldgenie Opens Global Pre-Orders for iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Luxury Collection

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldgenie, the world-renowned luxury customization brand, today announced the opening of global pre-orders for its highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Luxury Collection. Launching in step with Apple's official keynote, this exclusive range redefines technology as art.

Available in diamond-encrusted editions starting from USD $13,997 and solid 18k gold versions from USD $17,997, each iPhone 17 is hand-finished in Dubai using 24k Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum, and ethically sourced diamonds. Crafted by master artisans, no two devices are alike - yet all embody the same uncompromising standard of refinement.

From Dragons' Den to Global Icon

Founded in London and now headquartered in Dubai, Goldgenie first rose to global prominence in 2007 when founder Laban Roomes secured investment on the BBC's Dragons' Den. That same year, Goldgenie became the first company in the world to customize the iPhone, a move that pioneered the luxury tech market and transformed the industry.

Since then, Goldgenie has supplied bespoke creations to A-list celebrities, royalty, and blue-chip corporations, with commissions showcased at the Oscars, the Emmy Awards, and Sir Elton John's White Tie & Tiara Ball, and featured in Forbes, CNN, Vogue, and GQ.

Leading the Future of Luxury

"Goldgenie pioneered luxury iPhone customization in 2007," said Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie. "With the iPhone 17 collection, we continue to set the global standard for innovation, exclusivity, and craftsmanship. This is more than a phone - it is a signature of identity and distinction."

Limited Availability

Pre-orders are now open, coinciding with Apple's keynote event. Each iPhone 17 luxury edition is made to order with priority delivery within 28 days of Apple's official release. Demand is global, supply is limited, and luxury is never mass-produced.

About Goldgenie

Established in 1995, Goldgenie is a global leader in luxury customization, specializing in 24k Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum, and diamond-encrusted finishes across technology, gifts, and lifestyle products. With a legacy of serving royalty, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and corporations, Goldgenie continues to redefine what it means to own a modern luxury masterpiece.

For more information or to place a pre-order, visit: www.goldgenie.com

Media Contact:

Press Office - Goldgenie LLC

Email: stephanie@goldgenie.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768939/Goldgenie_LLC.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goldgenie-opens-global-pre-orders-for-iphone-17-pro--pro-max-luxury-collection-302551094.html