Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 19:15
203,50 Euro
+0,62 % +1,25
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
203,15203,3519:15
0,0000,00019:15
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 19:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldgenie LLC: Goldgenie Opens Global Pre-Orders for iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Luxury Collection

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldgenie, the world-renowned luxury customization brand, today announced the opening of global pre-orders for its highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Luxury Collection. Launching in step with Apple's official keynote, this exclusive range redefines technology as art.

Goldgenie Opens Global Pre-Orders for iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Luxury Collection

Available in diamond-encrusted editions starting from USD $13,997 and solid 18k gold versions from USD $17,997, each iPhone 17 is hand-finished in Dubai using 24k Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum, and ethically sourced diamonds. Crafted by master artisans, no two devices are alike - yet all embody the same uncompromising standard of refinement.

From Dragons' Den to Global Icon

Founded in London and now headquartered in Dubai, Goldgenie first rose to global prominence in 2007 when founder Laban Roomes secured investment on the BBC's Dragons' Den. That same year, Goldgenie became the first company in the world to customize the iPhone, a move that pioneered the luxury tech market and transformed the industry.

Since then, Goldgenie has supplied bespoke creations to A-list celebrities, royalty, and blue-chip corporations, with commissions showcased at the Oscars, the Emmy Awards, and Sir Elton John's White Tie & Tiara Ball, and featured in Forbes, CNN, Vogue, and GQ.

Leading the Future of Luxury

"Goldgenie pioneered luxury iPhone customization in 2007," said Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie. "With the iPhone 17 collection, we continue to set the global standard for innovation, exclusivity, and craftsmanship. This is more than a phone - it is a signature of identity and distinction."

Limited Availability

Pre-orders are now open, coinciding with Apple's keynote event. Each iPhone 17 luxury edition is made to order with priority delivery within 28 days of Apple's official release. Demand is global, supply is limited, and luxury is never mass-produced.

About Goldgenie

Established in 1995, Goldgenie is a global leader in luxury customization, specializing in 24k Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum, and diamond-encrusted finishes across technology, gifts, and lifestyle products. With a legacy of serving royalty, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and corporations, Goldgenie continues to redefine what it means to own a modern luxury masterpiece.

For more information or to place a pre-order, visit: www.goldgenie.com

Media Contact:
Press Office - Goldgenie LLC
Email: stephanie@goldgenie.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768939/Goldgenie_LLC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goldgenie-opens-global-pre-orders-for-iphone-17-pro--pro-max-luxury-collection-302551094.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.