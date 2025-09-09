Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt das perfekte Chance-Risiko-Profil für Investoren bietet
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 19:15
203,50 Euro
+0,62 % +1,25
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 19:06 Uhr
SmallRig Launches Video Cage Kit for iPhone 17 Pro Series

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative photo and video accessories, today announced its comprehensive Video Cage Kit for the new iPhone 17 Pro Series. This professional kit unlocks the full cinematic potential of the iPhone 17 Pro series, empowering users to achieve professional-grade results and elevate their mobile creation.

SmallRig has been featured at Apple's launch events for three consecutive years, a testament to our dedication to innovation. This new kit continues that legacy, solidifying our reputation as a trusted, professional choice for creators worldwide.

SmallRig Cage Series for iPhone 17 Pro Series

Rig to Pro

Today's smartphones have incredible cameras, but they lack the handling of a traditional camera rig. SmallRig changes that. The kit is built around a core case and cage, forming a foundation for a full suite of professional accessories. This includes an optical system with interchangeable backplates for lenses and filters, rotatable handles with wireless remote control, a 3-in-1 docking station, and more. From enhanced stability to advanced image quality, users can build the perfect rig for any scenario, from vlogging to professional filmmaking.

Rig to Explore

SmallRig recognizes the need for immediacy in creation. The system allows for instant transformation from an everyday case to a professional video cage in one second. Simply snap the phone with case into the robust, aluminum alloy cage for added protection and expansion. Raised edges guard the screen and camera lens from drops. This seamless design ensures creators never miss a shot, leading to a smooth and efficient workflow.

Unlocking the Full Potential

The kit is engineered to maximize the iPhone 17 Pro series' potential. Ergonomic, rotating handles provide a comfortable, two-handed grip for maximum stability and mobility. The detachable wireless remote allows for control from up to 10m (32.8ft) away. Multiple mounting ports allow for attaching mics, fill lights, and more. The optical system, with interchangeable backplates for lenses and filters, enables seamless switching to explore cinematic effects. This ensures creators can fully achieve cinematic visuals.

The new professional accessory kit for the iPhone 17 Pro Series is slated for release concurrently with the Apple release. Furthermore, SmallRig confirms the forthcoming launch of the new SmallRig x Transformers Limited Collection to bring the essence of Cybertron engineering to professional creators worldwide.

Availability and Pricing

-SmallRig Mobile Dual Handheld Kit for iPhone 17 Pro Max ( RRP Price: USD $ 119.99)

-SmallRig FilMov Photography Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max ( RRP Price: USD $ 34.99)

For more details, visit www.smallrig.com.

About SmallRig

SmallRig established in 2013, is dedicated to providing creators around the world with solutions in camera/phone mounting and steadying rigs, lighting and control systems, imaging device batteries, and audio equipment.

Today, SmallRig products reach users in more than 160 countries and regions, serving a wide range of scenarios-from livestreaming, vlogging, and short videos, to documentaries and Hollywood blockbusters.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769022/SmallRig_Cage_Series_for_iPhone_17_Pro_Series.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smallrig-launches-video-cage-kit-for-iphone-17-pro-series-302551244.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
