DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Autoinjectors Market Size will hit US$ 39.84 Billion by 2033, Driven by Patient-Centered Drug Delivery and Digital Innovation | DataM Intelligence

Market Overview - The Era of Patient-Centered Drug Delivery

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autoinjectors Market Size wasUS$ 10.37 billion in 2024 and is expected to reachUS$ 39.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% by 2025-2033. This exponential growth reflects a dramatic shift in how patients, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies approach drug administration.

Autoinjectors, once a niche solution for emergency use such as anaphylaxis, have now evolved into mainstream platforms across chronic and acute therapies. The ability to empower patients with safe, reliable, and easy-to-use devices is driving adoption globally. Their growth trajectory is also supported by innovations in drug delivery, personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of autoimmune and metabolic disorders.

Autoinjectors Launched in 2025:

1. Pyzchiva® Autoinjector

Launched: May 21, 2025 (Europe)

May 21, 2025 (Europe) Features:

First ustekinumab biosimilar in Europe with a ready-to-use autoinjector.



Designed for comfortable self-administration with accurate automatic dosing, reduced injection pain, compact form, and flexible storage options.

2. Elexy Electromechanical Autoinjector

Launched (public reveal): Early 2025 - awarded the 2025 Pharmapack Award in Delivery and Device Innovation.

Early 2025 - awarded the in Delivery and Device Innovation. Features:

SHL's first electromechanical autoinjector with a reusable power unit and disposable drug cassettes (compatible with pre-filled syringes or cartridges), offering flexibility in drug volumes, viscosities, and injection speeds.

autoinjector with a and (compatible with pre-filled syringes or cartridges), offering flexibility in drug volumes, viscosities, and injection speeds.

User-friendly, with push-to-activate operation, integrated RFID for automatic dose calibration, and cellular connectivity for seamless data collection.

3. CROSSJECT's ZENEO® Needle-Free Autoinjector

Highlight: Validated in May 2025 for needle-free intramuscular injection performance .

Validated in May 2025 for . Features:

Provides delivery depth equivalent to a 30 mm conventional intramuscular needle, outperforming typical needle-based autoinjectors.



Needle-free design reduces risk of needle-stick injuries, minimizes usage errors, and is ideal for emergency applications like allergic reactions or epileptic rescue kits.

Segmentation Analysis - Breaking Down the Market Dynamics

By Type

In 2024, disposable autoinjectors dominated the market, valued at nearly US$ 6.8 billion. Their widespread acceptance is driven by affordability, convenience, and regulatory preference for single-use devices to reduce contamination risks. Reusable autoinjectors, valued at around US$ 3.6 billion, are gaining momentum with eco-conscious consumers and biologic therapies requiring frequent dosing. The growth of reusable models is bolstered by digital health integration, allowing dose tracking and patient monitoring.

By Technology

Manual autoinjectors retained the largest share in 2024, generating revenues of US$ 6.1 billion, thanks to their cost-effectiveness and wide availability. However, automated autoinjectors are expanding rapidly, valued at US$ 4.2 billion, and projected to grow at the fastest CAGR. These devices, equipped with sensors, spring mechanisms, and smart connectivity, reduce injection errors and improve patient adherence. Their adoption is particularly strong in developed markets where technology integration in healthcare is advancing quickly.

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous injections represented the largest market in 2024, accounting for nearly 60% of total revenues (US$ 6.2 billion), as most biologics for autoimmune diseases and diabetes are administered through this route. Intramuscular injections contributed around US$ 2.8 billion, primarily driven by vaccines and emergency treatments. Intravenous autoinjectors remain a smaller but emerging category, valued at approximately US$ 1.3 billion, with growing R&D interest in advanced drug formulations that could expand this route.

By Therapy

Therapies for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune conditions dominated the autoinjectors market in 2024, valued at over US$ 3.7 billion, fueled by biologic therapies like TNF inhibitors. Diabetes care accounted for US$ 2.6 billion, with strong adoption of insulin autoinjectors. Multiple sclerosis treatments contributed around US$ 1.9 billion, supported by expanding biologic pipelines. Anaphylaxis management held a steady share of US$ 1.2 billion, anchored by the widespread use of epinephrine autoinjectors. Other therapeutic areas, including oncology and rare diseases, added nearly US$ 1 billion, reflecting the diversification of autoinjector applications.

Regional Analysis: USA and Japan Leading the Adoption Curve

United States Market Insights

The U.S. accounted for more than US$ 4.3 billion in revenues in 2024, making it the largest single market for autoinjectors. High prevalence of chronic conditions, strong insurance coverage for biologics, and the FDA's supportive regulatory stance are driving growth. In the last three months, the U.S. market witnessed notable developments:

The FDA granted approval for an automated autoinjector in rheumatoid arthritis, marking a milestone for patient-centric biologics delivery.

Major M&A activity occurred, with Eli Lilly expanding its delivery device portfolio through the acquisition of a U.S.-based medtech startup specializing in connected autoinjectors.

Consumer awareness campaigns around anaphylaxis preparedness boosted epinephrine autoinjector adoption, particularly in schools and public institutions.

Japan Market Insights

Japan, valued at nearly US$ 0.95 billion in 2024, is emerging as a regional leader in autoinjector adoption. The country's aging population, combined with high prevalence of diabetes and autoimmune conditions, is accelerating demand. In recent months, Japanese pharmaceutical companies have announced collaborations with device manufacturers to co-develop next-generation autoinjectors integrating IoT and AI-enabled adherence monitoring. Additionally, regulatory updates have streamlined approval processes for combination products (drug + device), giving companies faster access to the Japanese market.

Competitive Landscape:

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly is a dominant force in diabetes management, with insulin autoinjectors forming a cornerstone of its portfolio. In 2024, the company reported revenues of US$ 34.1 billion, with significant growth coming from diabetes and autoimmune biologics. Lilly continues to invest heavily in R&D, with US$ 7.2 billion allocated in 2024, and is exploring AI-driven connected autoinjectors. Recent acquisitions highlight its ambition to enhance patient engagement through smart devices, reinforcing its leadership in patient-centered therapeutics.

Amgen Inc.

Amgen, with 2024 revenues of US$ 28.2 billion, is a major player in the autoimmune and oncology space. Its autoinjector portfolio includes devices for Enbrel and other biologics, providing convenient administration for chronic patients. In 2025, Amgen expanded its collaboration with device technology firms to accelerate the rollout of reusable, digitally integrated autoinjectors. Its strategy emphasizes innovation, patient experience, and diversification across therapeutic areas.

Ypsomed AG

Ypsomed is a global specialist in injection systems, reporting US$ 510 million in revenues in 2024, with autoinjectors contributing a majority share. Known for its innovation-first strategy, Ypsomed supplies device solutions to major pharmaceutical partners worldwide. Its focus is on modular, customizable autoinjector platforms, enabling pharma companies to quickly adapt delivery systems for new biologics. In the last three months, Ypsomed announced a strategic partnership with a Japanese pharma company to co-develop smart, reusable autoinjectors targeting diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

The autoinjectors market is not just growing; it is reshaping the patient experience. With revenues projected to surpass US$ 39.84 billion by 2033, the sector will be defined by digital innovation, therapy diversification, and patient empowerment. Disposable devices will continue to dominate in volume, but reusable and connected autoinjectors will capture increasing value share.

DataM Intelligence forecasts that the next decade will see autoinjectors evolve from simple drug delivery tools into comprehensive therapeutic ecosystems, integrating diagnostics, monitoring, and personalized care. The companies that combine device innovation with digital health integration and global partnerships will emerge as market leaders.

