Anatomy Warehouse and Erler-Zimmer Announce Exclusive U.S. Partnership to Bring Ethical, High-Fidelity 3D Printed Anatomy Models to Market

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Anatomy Warehouse, a leading distributor of anatomical education tools, today announces an exclusive partnership with Erler-Zimmer to bring innovative 3D printed anatomical models to schools and training facilities across the U.S. Developed in collaboration with Monash University and manufactured in Germany, the Erler-Zimmer 3D Anatomy Series is transforming how educators and students access high-fidelity anatomical learning tools.

"Plastinates filled a gap when they were introduced - but if 3D printing technology existed at the time, there would've been no reason to invent plastinates in the first place," said Liz Huff, CEO of Anatomy Warehouse. "This partnership represents the future of anatomical education. It's more ethical, more scalable, and far more aligned with how institutions teach today."

Each Erler-Zimmer model in the series is derived from high-resolution CT and MRI scans of real human and animal cadavers. Using advanced 3D printing technologies, the models replicate actual anatomy in exacting detail - including variations in color, texture, and density. This process allows for near-cadaveric fidelity without the ethical, environmental, and logistical complications of working with preserved human or animal tissue.

"Education institutions deserve consistency, accessibility, and long-term reliability in their anatomy tools," said Alexander Hofer, Director of North America for Erler-Zimmer. "This partnership helps us deliver that to a broader audience, and we couldn't ask for a better partner than Anatomy Warehouse to make it happen."

The full product line includes almost 200 models (human and animal) - from full-body torsos to cross-sectional heads, hands, and limbs - all printed from real anatomical data. With fast lead times and growing demand across medical schools, nursing programs, and simulation centers facing budget cuts while striving to provide critical educational solutions, the 3D Anatomy Series represents a breakthrough alternative to traditional specimens.

To support the launch, Anatomy Warehouse has established a dedicated landing page and showroom for institutions to explore model options, place orders, and request demos. Educators, media, and medical simulation professionals can learn more at: https://anatomywarehouse.com/3d-printed-anatomy-models-vs-plastinates/.

About Anatomy Warehouse

With more than 30 years of experience in the medical education industry, Anatomy Warehouse is the world's premier supplier of anatomical models, simulators, and healthcare education tools. Serving thousands of institutions nationwide - including the U.S. Government, U.S. Military, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and Harvard Medical School - the company is committed to ethical innovation, instructional excellence, and broad access to anatomical resources for every level of learner. Please visit www.anatomywarehouse.com to learn more.

About Erler-Zimmer

Founded in 1950, Erler-Zimmer is a global leader in medical training tools and anatomical models, offering a wide range of innovative education solutions for healthcare institutions around the world. Based in Germany, the company partners with leading universities and technology providers to advance the state of clinical and anatomical training. Please visit www.erler-zimmer.de/en to learn more.

